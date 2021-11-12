Website Logo
  Saturday, November 13, 2021
Entertainment

Karan Johar to launch Shanaya Kapoor with a film titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah

Karan Johar (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

It is no secret that Karan Johar is set to launch actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, under his production house Dharma Productions. The successful filmmaker has previously launched several star children, including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, and Janhvi Kapoor.

The latest update suggests that the film which will mark Shanaya Kapoor’s acting debut in Bollywood has been titled Dono Mile Iss Tarah. Shashank Khaitan, known for helming such blockbusters as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017), and Dhadak (2018), is onboard to direct. Interestingly, Khaitan also directed Shanaya Kapoor’s cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak.

Sharing more details, an industry insider informs an entertainment portal, “The shoot of the film was to start in July this year. However, it was delayed due to the pandemic. As for the title of the film, Dono Mile Iss Tarah has been locked and filming is going ahead with this title. In fact, director Shashank Khaitan seems pretty pleased with the title and is focusing on shooting the venture.”

Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram handle to wish his daughter on the first day of her film’s shoot. He shared a few photos of Shanaya and wrote in the captioned it, “New beginnings, so proud of you ❤. Work hard. Focus. This is only the beginning. Sky is the limit.”

Shanaya Kapoor’s cousins Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and uncles Anil Kapoor, and Boney Kapoor are already working in Bollywood.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

Most Popular
