Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Karan Johar, Guneet Monga attend Toronto International Film Festival

Karan informed his fans about the premiere of his film Kill at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Producers Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga with director Nikhil Nagesh and Lakshya (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga with director Nikhil Nagesh and Lakshya were spotted at the Toronto International Film Festival for the premiere of their action-thriller film Kill.

Johar posted a series of pictures from the star-studded evening in Toronto on his Instagram handle. He wrote in the caption, “Ready to #KILL. World Premiere of KILL at Toronto International Film Festival – Midnight Madness Screening! @tiff_net @itslakshya @tanyamaniktala @raghavjuyal @nix_bhat @apoorva1972 @guneetmonga @achinjain20 @dharmamovies @sikhya #KILLatTIFF #TIFF2023”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Earlier, Guneet Monga posted on her social media handle, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! ‘KILL’ – an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. The film will premiere at Midnight Madness at #TIFF2023.”

Karan informed his fans about the premiere of the film at the Toronto International Film Festival. He took to his Instagram handle and posted his selfie. He wrote in the caption, “Enroute Toronto!!!#TIFF #KILL.”

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a poster of the film on Thursday and wrote, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! ‘KILL‘ – an action-packed high-octane film starring Lakshya – the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premiere at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!”

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar the film stars actor Lakshya in the lead role.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vivek Agnihotri shares first poster of ‘The Vaccine War’
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar announces his next ‘Welcome To The Jungle’
Entertainment
Karan Johar calls SRK ‘Emperor’ post ‘Jawan’ release
Entertainment
Lalit Pandit, Daler Mehndi, Anees Bazmee wish Asha Bhosle on 90th birthday
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ emerges as Bollywood’s biggest opener
Entertainment
Kangana praises SRK for ‘Jawan’: Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle at 90: I faced difficulties but when I look back, it…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to fans: Love you for loving ‘Jawan’
Entertainment
“Always wanted to make Punjab proud of my work”: Ayushmann Khurrana
Entertainment
Karan Johar heads to Toronto for TIFF 2023
Entertainment
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Anurag Kashyap-starrer ‘Haddi’ premieres on ZEE5 Global
Entertainment
SRK’s ‘Jawan’ gets off to rumbustious start with drumbeats and dances
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW