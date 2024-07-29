Karan Johar thanks fans on first anniversary of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

  • Monday, July 29, 2024
This Hindi film, which debuted on July 28, 2023, marked Johar’s return to directing after a seven-year hiatus.

Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is hailed as one of his most gender-realised works, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt (Photo: Sujit Jaiswal/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Eastern Eye

Director Karan Johar marked the first anniversary of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Sunday (28), expressing his gratitude for the love received since the film’s release.

The Hindi film, which debuted on July 28, 2023, marked Johar’s return to directing after a seven-year hiatus. It was produced by his family banner Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios.

Johar’s film, hailed as one of his most gender-realised works, starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the titular couple from different cultural backgrounds.

In a heartfelt note on Instagram, Johar thanked the cast and crew for their support and described the movie as “a celebration of Hindi cinema.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani turns 1 today – and I am so heppy…so heppy! I am so humbled and grateful for the huge amount of love that has come my way this past year. The film was a celebration of Hindi cinema and I’m so honoured to have had such a celebrated cast and crew on the film!!!! @ranveersingh and @aliaabhatt have my heart forever! Best Rocky and Rani ever!!! Both of them made my life and job so easy! They came…I saw and they conquered…love you both from last life…” he wrote.

Besides its scale, music, and an ensemble cast including cinema veterans Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, the movie was both a critical and commercial success. It earned over ₹350 crore (£325.8 million) worldwide in reported earnings.

“Honoured to have directed Jaya aunty again, she was the most loved actor on our set! Love you so much aunty J!” Johar wrote for the actor with whom previously worked in 2001’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… Privileged to have directed legends @azmishabana18 ji and @aapkadharam ji. When we finished working with them I felt like singing Abhi na jao chodke…ke dil abhi bhara nahi to them!” he said, referring to a key plot point in the film.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a story of modern relationships but also about gender dynamics in families that need to evolve with time. The film also featured Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Namit Das, and Abhinav Sharma in pivotal roles.

“The best ensemble any filmmaker could have asked for – @totaroychoudhury, @utterlychurni, @kshiteejog, Aamir, @anjalidineshanand, @namitdas, @abhinavsharma5 …love and immense respect for all of you!” Johar added.

In his post, the 52-year-old also gave a special shout-out to Dharma Productions CEO and best friend Apoorva Mehta, his film’s writing team comprising Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra and Sumit Roy, music composer Pritam Chakraborty, lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, costume designer Manish Malhotra, choreographers Farah Khan, Vaibhavi Merchant, Ganesh Acharyaa, and Remo D’souza.

“… You all are the wind beneath my wings…love you all!!! To my amazing AD team you were the spine of our film! The production team that weathered every storm…. THANK YOU!!!” he added.

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” was released in the 25th anniversary year of Johar’s career which boasts of hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name is Khan. Prior to this, his last film as a director was 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. (PTI)

