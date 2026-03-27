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Kanye West drops 20-track 'Bully', stressing ‘no AI’ in long-delayed return

Kanye West has returned with his long-awaited twelfth studio album, Bully

Kanye West

He shared the full tracklist and stressed that the album was made without the use of artificial intelligence

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 27, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Kanye West reveals 20 new songs from his latest album Bully
  • Rapper confirms the project has been created without AI
  • Marks his first solo release under independent label Gamma

A delayed return with a clear message

Kanye West has returned with his long-awaited twelfth studio album, Bully, ending months of delay around the project.

Announcing the release on Instagram on 26 March, the rapper, also known as Ye, shared the full tracklist and stressed that the album was made without the use of artificial intelligence. The statement drew immediate attention, positioning the record as a deliberate creative choice at a time when AI is increasingly shaping music production.

Twenty tracks revealed

The album features 20 songs, including Sisters and Brothers, Whatever Works, Father, All the Love, I Can’t Wait and the title track Bully. Other tracks listed include Mama’s Favorite, Punch Drunk, Preacherman, White Lines, Circles, King, Beauty and the Beast and Mission Control.

The scale of the release reflects West’s continued preference for expansive projects, even as the rollout followed a familiar pattern of delays.

Independent release under Gamma

Bully marks West’s first solo album released through the independent label Gamma, following his previous project Donda 2 in 2022. The move signals a continued shift away from traditional label structures, giving the artist greater control over distribution and creative direction.

The release also arrives on the same day as the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, placing West’s comeback against one of the industry’s biggest calendar moments.

Context of controversy and control

West remains one of the most polarising figures in global music, and the launch of Bully adds another chapter to a career defined by both innovation and disruption.

By emphasising an AI-free process and opting for an independent release, the album reflects a wider attempt to assert control over both sound and narrative, even as anticipation around his work continues to be shaped by unpredictability.

musicartificial intelligencecontroversykanye west

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