Kangana reacts to Ranbir playing Lord Ram in ‘Ramayana’

  • Saturday, June 10, 2023
By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood is abuzz with news that Ranbir Kapoor has been cast to play Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayan, set to be directed by well-known director Nitesh Tiwari. Reports of his wife Alia Bhatt coming onboard in the role of Sita have also emerged in the media.

Now, multiple award-winning actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at Kapoor essaying the role of Lord Ram in the film. The Queen actress took to Instagram and criticised the casting for the film.

“Recently, I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana… Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor), who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience – he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry… known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of), has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama…” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The media reports also claimed that South star Yash might play Ravana in the film.

Ranaut further wrote, “Whereas a young southern superstar, who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features… is offered to play Ravana…What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama …. Jai Shri Ram.”

She added a danger gif and wrote: “If you hit me once I will hit you till you dead!!! Don’t mess with me stay away!!!!”

