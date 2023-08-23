Website Logo
  Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Kangana reacts to Karan Johar saying he’s excited to watch her next film ‘Emergency’

Emergency is scheduled to enter theatres in November 2023.

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Karan Johar had spoken about how he is looking forward to watching Kangana Ranaut’s forthcoming film Emergency at a recent event.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director was speaking at the Express Adda session for The Indian Express on Monday when was asked about a political event that he wishes to watch in a film.

Responding to the question, KJo had said, “Emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it.”

Emergency is a biographical historical drama film directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. It features her as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and will be released in November 2023.

Now, Ranaut has reacted to Johar’s statement about the film.

A person reacted to Karan Johar’s recent statement about Emergency, writing on Twitter, “Really? Change of heart.”

Kangana responded to his tweet, writing, “Ha ha last time, when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worst smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend…”

Ranaut further wrote, “Almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned into a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now, very scared… because he is excited again…”

Emergency is scheduled to enter theatres in November 2023.

