Kangana Ranaut to Uddhav Thackeray: Today, my house has been broken; tomorrow your arrogance will be shattered

It’s Kangana Ranaut v/s Maharashtra government right now. It all started when a few days ago, Kangana stated that she is scared of Mumbai Police, and in reply to this, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut said that she should not come to Mumbai if she is scared of the police here.

Well, Kangana took this as a warning and announced on Twitter that she will be coming to Mumbai from Manali on 9th September. She asked for protection from the Himachal Pradesh government or Centre. Finally, the Ministry of Home Affairs decided to give her Y-plus category security.

A couple of days ago, BMC had raided Kangana’s office and claimed that there was an illegal construction at the property. Today morning even before Kangana landed in Mumbai, they started demolishing the property. However, in a few hours, Bombay HC ordered BMC to stop the demolition.

The actress after landing in Mumbai went to her house and shared a video on Twitter. In the video, she has stated, “Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, along with film mafia, you broke my house and took revenge from me? Today, my house has been broken; tomorrow your arrogance will be shattered. This is the wheel of time, it won’t be same forever. I feel you have done a favour on me because I always knew what Kashmiri Pandits were going through, but today I have felt it. And today I promise to this country that not just on Ayodhya, I will also make a film on Kashmir. I will wake up the people of the country because this has happened to me and it has some meaning. Uddhav Thackeray, this cruelty and the terror, good that this happened with me because there’s some meaning of it. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra.”

She also tweeted, “Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless.”