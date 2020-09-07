Kangana Ranaut to be provided with Y-plus category security

A few days ago, Kangana Ranaut had stated that she is scared of Mumbai Police and when she comes to Mumbai, she prefers security from the Himachal Pradesh government or the Centre. Her statement irked, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut and he stated that if Kangana is scared of Mumbai police she should not come to Mumbai.

Well, Kangana took this as a warning and went on to tweet that Mumbai is like POK. After her tweet, she faced a lot of trolls, and well, a couple of days ago, she announced on Twitter that she will be coming to Mumbai (she is currently in Manali) on 9th September 2020, and challenged Sanjay Raut if he can stop her.

Now, the Home Ministry has decided to give Kangana Y-plus category security on her visit to Mumbai. 10 armed commandos are deployed with the protectee in the Y-plus category security.

Kangana took to Twitter to thank Home Minister, Amit Shah. She tweeted, “ये प्रमाण है की अब किसी देशभक्त आवाज़ को कोई फ़ासीवादी नहीं कुचल सकेगा,मैं @AmitShah जी की आभारी हूँ वो चाहते तो हालातों के चलते मुझे कुछ दिन बाद मुंबई जाने की सलाह देते मगर उन्होंने भारत की एक बेटी के वचनों का मान रखा, हमारे स्वाभिमान और आत्मसम्मान की लाज रखी, जय हिंद (This is proof that no fascist forces will be able to suppress nationalist voices. I am indebted to Amit Shah, who could have also asked me to visit Mumbai later considering the present situation, but he honoured the words of a daughter of this country. Jai Hind.)

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, the actress has been fighting for justice. She has claimed that she can talk about drug abuse in Bollywood and might give a statement on it once she comes to Mumbai.