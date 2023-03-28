Kangana Ranaut supports Priyanka Chopra on Bollywood exit

In a tweet thread, Kangana attacked filmmaker Karan Johar.

Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut.

Actor Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Priyanka Chopra, who recently opened up about her exit from Bollywood.

Supporting Priyanka and taking an indirect jibe at filmmaker Karan Johar, Kangana shared a picture with Priyanka on her Instagram story. In the picture, the Fashion actors are seen holding hands together. “Truth remains Cruella has done big favour on us by bullying and isolating us… PC became a Hollywood star and I produced and directed my own film which is releasing this year,” Kangana wrote.

In a tweet thread, Kangana attacked Karan, saying, “This obnoxious, jealous, mean, and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of the film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK. His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders…”

In another post, she mentioned, “Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India.”

During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his podcast ‘Armchair Expert’, Priyanka Chopra revealed why she started looking for work in the US, saying, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing gave me an opportunity to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”