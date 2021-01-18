Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad gets a release date - EasternEye
Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad gets a release date


Dhaakad poster (Photo from Kangana Ranaut's Instagram)
By Murtuza Iqbal



Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad was supposed to hit the big screens on Diwali 2020. But due to the pandemic, the shoot was postponed and the film got delayed.

Now, a few days Kangana started shooting for the film, and today, the actress took to Instagram to announce the release date of the film. Kangana shared a new poster of the film and wrote, “She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni 🔥 India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021! @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @razylivingtheblues @smaklai @sohelmaklaiproductions @asylumfilmsofficial @rampal72 @divyadutta25 @writish1 @chintan.gandhi.376 @krulz59 @dhaakadmovie.”

 



A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)



Directed by Razneesh (Razy) Ghai, Dhaakad will release on 1st October 2020 which is the Gandhi Jayanti weekend. For now, only Dhaakad is slated to release on 1st October. It will be interesting to see if any other film will clash with the Kangana Ranaut starrer or it will get a solo release. The movie also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Talking about other films of Kangana, the actress has movies like Thalaivi, Tejas and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda in her kitty. Thalaivi is a biopic on late actress-turned-politician, Jayalalithaa. The shooting of the film was wrapped up a few weeks ago, and the makers have not yet announced the release date of the movie.

Meanwhile, Tejas is yet to go on the floors and Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda will start rolling in January 2022.










