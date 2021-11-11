Website Logo
  Thursday, November 11, 2021
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut says India attained freedom in 2014 and 1947 was alms

Kangana Ranaut (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Four-time National Film Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut triggered a firestorm on Thursday for declaring that India attained freedom in 2014, when the Modi-led government came to power, and describing the country’s Independence in 1947 as alms.

The Panga (2020) actor, known for her provocative and often inflammatory statements, was once again the centre of debate – and ire. While the Aam Aadmi Party submitted an application to the Mumbai Police demanding a case against her for “seditious and inflammatory” comments, politicians across the spectrum, including BJP MP Varun Gandhi, were among the host of social media users and others who reacted with outrage at Ranaut’s comments on Wednesday evening.

BJP’s Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi shared a video of Ranaut’s remarks on his Twitter handle to make his point. In a 24-second clip distributed widely, Ranaut says India’s Independence in 1947 was not freedom but “bheekh” (alms).”

“Of course, what we got (in 1947) was not Independence but alms. Independence is what we got in 2014,” she says in the clip from the event organised by a news channel.

Some people in the audience can be heard clapping. “It is an anti-national act and must be called out as such. To not do so would be a betrayal of all those who shed blood so that today we may stand tall and free as a nation,” Gandhi said.

He added that people can never forget the infinite sacrifices of our freedom movement and the millions of lives lost and families destroyed. Belittling it all in this “shameless manner” cannot be condoned simply as a careless or callous statement, he said. “Sometimes an insult to the sacrifice and penance of Mahatma Gandhi, sometimes showing respect to his killer and now this disdain for the sacrifice of millions of freedom fighters from Shaheed Mangal Pandey to Rani Laxmibai, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and others… Should I call this kind of thinking madness or treason?”  the Lok Sabha MP added in Hindi on Twitter.

Ranaut, whose Twitter account has been suspended, hit back on Instagram. “Even though I clearly mentioned 1857 revolution first freedom fight which was curbed… which led to more atrocities and cruelties from the British and almost a century later, freedom was given to us in Gandhi’s begging bowl… Ja aur roo ab,” she said in her Insta stories.

Ranaut, who was awarded a Padma Shri earlier this week, also targeted the Congress in her remarks at the show. “If we get freedom as a ‘bheek’, is it even freedom? What the British left behind in the name of Congress… They were the extension of the British…,” she said.

Reacting to Ranaut’s remarks, Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said her statement has shown what happens when people who are not deserving of Padma awards are given these honours.

“I demand that Kangana Ranaut should make a public apology to all Indians because of her statement, our freedom movement and our freedom fighters’ sacrifice were insulted,” Vallabh said.

“The government of India should take back the prestigious Padma award from such a lady who is insulting Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. If the government is giving her Padma award, it means the government is promoting these kinds of people,” Vallabh said. What Kangana Ranaut has said is “direct treason”, he added.

Eastern Eye

