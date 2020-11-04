Kangana Ranaut on gaining weight for Thalaivi: It left my back severely damaged

Murtuza Iqbal







Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in Thalaivi which is a biopic on late actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. The movie, which is directed by AL Vijay, is a multi-lingual film and a few days ago, the team had wrapped up a shooting schedule in Hyderabad.

Well, Kangana had to gain a lot of weight to portray the character of Jayalalithaa on the big screen, and recently she took to Twitter to inform her fans about her weight gain and weight loss journey.

The actress tweeted, "I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30's I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection."







In another tweet, Kangana wrote, "Journey back to my fit body wasn't easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine."

Thalaivi was slated to release in June this year but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers have not yet announced the new release date. A small shooting schedule of the film is left in which the team had to shoot with a crowd of more than 300 people. However, recently it was reported that the makers will use VFX for the scene.






