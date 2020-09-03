 
Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai with POK, gets trolled by Twitterati


Kangana Ranaut is surely one of the most active celebs on Twitter. Earlier, her team used to tweet on her behalf, but a few days ago, she herself came on Twitter.

Well, we know that Kangan’s tweets are always controversial and grab the headlines. In her recent tweet, Kangana has compared Mumbai with POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

So, a few days ago, Kangana had tweeted that she is scared of the Mumbai police more than the movie mafia and would prefer to get protection from the HP government or directly from the Centre. Well, in reply to this, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana wrote, “We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

Now, in reply to this statement of Raut, Kangana went on to compare Mumbai with POK. She tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

A lot of people on social media are upset with Kangana’s statement and are trolling her for saying that. Check out the tweets here…

After Kangana’s tweet, Swara Bhasker tweeted, “As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe.”

