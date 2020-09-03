Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai with POK, gets trolled by Twitterati

Kangana Ranaut is surely one of the most active celebs on Twitter. Earlier, her team used to tweet on her behalf, but a few days ago, she herself came on Twitter.

Well, we know that Kangan’s tweets are always controversial and grab the headlines. In her recent tweet, Kangana has compared Mumbai with POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir).

So, a few days ago, Kangana had tweeted that she is scared of the Mumbai police more than the movie mafia and would prefer to get protection from the HP government or directly from the Centre. Well, in reply to this, Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut, in Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana wrote, “We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.”

Now, in reply to this statement of Raut, Kangana went on to compare Mumbai with POK. She tweeted, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

A lot of people on social media are upset with Kangana’s statement and are trolling her for saying that. Check out the tweets here…

Have you been there in POK for some anti national work ? That’s why you can compare Mumbai with POK. The City that gaves you fame, Money and Yes TWITTER BLUE TICK too. — Rohan Sunil Todankar (@Rohan_T333) September 3, 2020

Kangana says Mumbai is Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK). Imagine the outrage if an Aamir Khan or Javed Akhtar had said this. — Prajwal Kuttappa (@PrajwalKuttappa) September 3, 2020

I am your fan only bcz you are a fashion icon and a good actor. All your tweets from this handle is regarding politics. and now you are comparing mumbai with pok. shame on u. u may go where ever you feel safe. — 🌚Madhu🌝 (@divahot99) September 3, 2020

It’s not threat it’s a simple thing he said if you are really afraid of mumbai and mumbai police we suggest you to shift anywhere in India don’t live here it’s not a threat… — Ajay Kadam (@AjayKadam94) September 3, 2020

After Kangana’s tweet, Swara Bhasker tweeted, “As an outsider, an independent working woman & resident of #Mumbai for the past decade. Just want to say that Bombay is one of easiest & safest cities to live & work in. Thank you @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for your relentless efforts & service to keep #AamchiMumbai safe.”