Website Logo
  • Friday, November 11, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut called Instagram “dumb” days after hailing Twitter

Interestingly, after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Kangana hailed the news and even said that the micro-blogging site is “Intellectually, ideologically motivated.”

Indian Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut presents on July 16, 2014 a creation by Indian fashion designer Anju Modi during the 2014 India Couture Week in New Delhi. (Photo credit: SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

After calling Twitter the “best social media platform”, Kangana Ranaut thinks Instagram is dumb!

Ironically, Kangana took to her Instagram stories on Friday and called Instagram “dumb”. She wrote, “Dumb Instagram is all about pictures, whatever opinion one writes disappear(s) next day, as if everyone is fickle, frivolous, dumbo who doesn’t what to see what he/she wore day before because they anyway don’t mean what they say so it rather (should) disappear.”

She continued, “But what about some of us, who mean everything they say and want to document their thoughts for people, who care to delve into them, start a dialogue or conversation. These are mini blogs, which should be open for interpretations for the sake of the growth of the subject, and the object, both.”

Interestingly, after Elon Musk took over Twitter, Kangana hailed the news and even said that the micro-blogging site is “Intellectually, ideologically motivated.”

Calling Twitter intellectually and ideologically motivated she termed it as the “best” and said that anybody who has an aadhar card “must get” a verified blue tick.

She is also hoping to regain access to her suspended Twitter account.

Last week, Kangana took to Instagram Story and re-shared a fan’s post in which he asked Elon Musk to restore the actor’s account.

The person, who goes by the username moron_humor, originally shared the post on Twitter. They posted screenshots of Donald Trump’s statement and Kangana’s blocked account. The person captioned the post, “In the spirit of ‘Freedom of Speech’.. Hope you restore @KanganaTeam as well @elonmusk..”

She also shared a screenshot of a news article whose headline read, ‘Elon Musk takes charge of Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, other top executives: Report’. Sharing it on her Instagram Stories, she dropped several clapping hand emojis.

In May 2021, Kangana’s Twitter account was ‘permanently suspended for repeated violation of Twitter rules’. The suspension came after the actress had made an incendiary post, claiming that the victory of the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress in the Assembly election of West Bengal had led to violence.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Tejas’, along with a period drama film ‘Emergency’ which would mark her first solo directorial film. 

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ajay Devgn and Farhan Akhtar extend support to team India; write heartfelt notes after T20…
Entertainment
Vir Das controversy: TMC invites comedian to Kolkata Bengaluru show cancellation
News
Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik are officially divorced, confirms a close friend
Entertainment
Contrasting career paths of two leading ladies
Entertainment
Hidden story of a cult classic
Entertainment
Jasmine Kara’s playlist
Entertainment
Farrokh Suntook’s Top 10 books
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt decide not to invite guests to home to…
Hollywood News
Avatar producer Jon Landau: ‘India’s diversity continues to amaze me’
Entertainment
As makers decide to rework CGI and VFX, Prabhas’ Adipurush becomes the most…
NEWS
India: Comedian Vir Das’s Bengaluru show cancelled after Hindu outfits protest
Entertainment
Kajol unveils Salaam Venky first-look poster, Ajay Devgn reacts
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW