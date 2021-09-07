Website Logo
  • Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut appeals to Maharashtra government to allow theatres to reopen

Kangana Ranaut (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her much-awaited film Thalaivii, has urged the Maharashtra government to allow theatres to reopen. Theatres in the state are shut ever since the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic gripped India hard in April earlier this year. While several states across the country have allowed the resumption of cinemas, Maharashtra is yet to take a call on the same.

Ranaut took to her Instagram Story to make the appeal. “Cases in Maharashtra have declined. Requesting Maharashtra Government to open up cinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business.”

On Tuesday morning, the four-time National Film Award-winning actress shared another note on her Instagram Story where she writes, “In Maharashtra, restaurants, hotels, offices, local trains everything is open but movie theatres are shut because of Covid. According to the Maharashtra government, Covid only and only exclusively spreads in the movie theatres.”

Directed by AL Vijay and written by Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) fame KV Vijayendra Prasad, Thalaivii is a biographical drama based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa. It focuses on various aspects of her life, tracing her journey from being a young actress to becoming the most prominent face of Tamil politics.

Also starring Arvind Swami, Nassar, and Jisshu Sengupta, Thalaivii was earlier set to release on 23rd April, 2021. However, the team had to put its release on hold due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The film is now set to arrive in theatres on September 10. It releases in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

