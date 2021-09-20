Website Logo
  • Monday, September 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 445,133
Total Cases 33,478,419
Today's Fatalities 295
Today's Cases 30,256

Entertainment

Kangana appears before Mumbai court in connection with defamation complaint filed by Javed Akhtar

Kangana Ranaut (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut appeared before a Mumbai court on Monday in connection with a criminal defamation complaint filed against her by noted screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

The award-winning actress said that she had lost faith in the magistrate’s court as it indirectly “threatened” her of issuing a warrant if she failed to appear before it in a bailable offence.

Ranaut also moved a counter-complaint in the court against Akhtar for alleged “extortion and criminal intimidation”, and her lawyer informed the court that they had filed an application before the chief metropolitan magistrate, seeking transfer of hearing into the complaint to another court.

The actor in her complaint said following her public dispute with a co-star, Akhtar had called her and her sister Rangoli Chandel to his house with “malafide intentions and ulterior motives and then criminally intimidated and threatened” her.

As per the complaint, Akhtar had forced Ranaut to tender a written apology to her co-star. She further alleged that Akhtar had threatened her with dire consequences and told her that she would be making her own life miserable by indulging in such a public fight with her co-star, who comes from a powerful background and family.

“The words that were used by the accused (Akhtar) were ‘if you do not say sorry to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to commit suicide because they will put you in jail. They have found all clues and evidence and they know that the case is completely in their hands’,” the complaint said.

Ranaut appeared before the court on Monday for the first time since summons was issued to her in February this year, and completed the bail formalities.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Varun Dhawan to commence work on Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis from February
Entertainment
Lovers: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer finally gets its title
Entertainment
Swara Bhasker’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar wraps up filming
Entertainment
Ali Fazal to topline Arati Kadav’s untitled sci-fi short film
Entertainment
From Looop Lapeta to Spider-Man: No Way Home: Sony Pictures Films India to release over…
Entertainment
Controversial scene from Pratik Gandhi’s Bhavai removed; makers say ‘We have the highest regard for…
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha’s 96 to be remade in Hindi
Entertainment
Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal to host Netflix’s event Tudum: India Spotlight
Entertainment
Sonu Sood: Every rupee in my foundation is awaiting its turn to save…
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu’s Rashmi Rocket to premiere on Zee5
Entertainment
Mrunal Thakur on letting go of Netflix’s Baahubali: Before The Beginning after shooting…
Entertainment
Sonakshi Sinha wraps up filming her upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Varun Dhawan to commence work on Sriram Raghavan’s Ekkis from…
Kangana appears before Mumbai court in connection with defamation complaint…
Lovers: Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi starrer finally gets its…
Swara Bhasker’s Jahaan Chaar Yaar wraps up filming
Ali Fazal to topline Arati Kadav’s untitled sci-fi short film
From Looop Lapeta to Spider-Man: No Way Home: Sony Pictures…