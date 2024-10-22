  • Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Kane Williamson ruled out of second Test against India

Williamson, who was included in the tour squad, delayed his departure and missed the first Test in Bengaluru, which New Zealand won by eight wickets.

Williamson, New Zealand’s leading Test run-scorer, suffered a groin injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

NEW ZEALAND’s former captain Kane Williamson will miss the second Test against India, which begins on Thursday in Pune, as he continues to recover from a groin strain.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead provided an update, stating that while Williamson is making progress, he is still not fully fit.

“We’re monitoring Kane and he’s tracking in the right direction, but isn’t yet 100% fit,” Stead said.

Stead also expressed hope that Williamson would improve in the coming days and be available for the third Test.

“We’re hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third Test. We’ll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach,” he added.

Williamson, New Zealand’s leading Test run-scorer, suffered a groin injury during the second Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last month. He has remained in New Zealand to focus on his recovery.

The third and final Test is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at the start of November.

(With inputs from agencies)

