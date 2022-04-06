Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

CRICKET

Kamlesh Patel: Yorkshire aspires to be a “beacon of hope” for diversity

Lord Kamlesh Patel (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club (YCCC) aspires to be a “beacon of hope” for diversity in English cricket, its chairman Kamlesh Patel has said.

The club was rocked by a racism scandal last year after Azeem Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain of Pakistani descent, alleged that he had been a victim of institutional racism at Yorkshire.

Rafiq’s explosive testimonial before a British parliamentary committee led to a series of resignations and Patel was tasked with the job of helping the club navigate the crisis.

“We learned from those mistakes,” Patel, who is in Mumbai to finalise YCCC’s tie-up with an Indian company, said in a Zoom interview.

“We put structures in place to ensure that we once again become the beating heart of Yorkshire cricket and also be a beacon of hope…for equity, diversity and inclusion.”

Yorkshire was barred from staging international matches but the ban was lifted after its members voted last week in favour of governance reforms.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity where an iconic institution that’s 160 years old has the ability to suddenly have a massive heart attack but recover well and recover better than it was before,” Patel said.

He likened the job to rebuilding a city after a devastating earthquake.

“You can either rebuild the city as it was before, or you can build a smart city that’s very different, and I think we chose the latter.”

Yorkshire Cricket Club taken to court over staff sackings
Yorkshire has now been allowed to host international matches. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Yorkshire has partnered Pakistan’s Lahore Qalandars and South African franchise Momentum Multiply Titans to source talents from diverse communities.

Now an Indian company will have its brand presence on the main pavilion at Headingley Stadium and the kits of the Yorkshire women’s team after YCCC’s two-year deal with Clean Slate.

Former England test bowler Darren Gough, who was appointed Yorkshire’s interim managing director in December, is determined to help his former club root out racism.

“To come back to Yorkshire… and try and turn it around and make us even better than we’ve ever been and set an example to the rest of the world in sport is an opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” the 51-year-old said.

Derbyshire all-rounder Anuj Dal feels Rafiq’s testimonial had made life easier for cricketers like him.

“What Azeem showed in his testimony was that the South Asian players, and players from different backgrounds, now feel as though they’ve got someone there who’s spoken out about issues that are there within the game,” Dal told BBC Sport.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Pak vs Aus T20I: Aaron Finch, Nathan Ellis form mark glorious victory over Pakistan
Sports
Bangladesh call for neutral umpires after S. Africa controversy
Sports
Pujara’s stint at Sussex to be delayed
Sports
John Faragher’s racist comment: Essex County plead guilty
Sports
Pakistan’s Shadab Khan signs for Yorkshire as Ballance takes a break
Sports
Spin wins it for South Africa – but Elgar still prefers pace
Sports
Ton-up Babar leads Pakistan to first series win over Australia in 20 years
Sports
Top Sri Lanka cricketers back anti-government protests
Sports
With WIPL, India is going to be unbeatable in 10 years: Alyssa Healy
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire can host internationals as board approves reforms
Sports
Kohli says de Villiers will be first person on his mind if RCB…
Sports
Injured Marsh to join IPL’s Delhi after Pakistan exit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sikandar Kher wraps up thriller series Chidiya Udd
Omicron mutation: UK studies new Covid variant XE
Ishaan Khatter to start filming Dhyan Chand biopic by the…
Amnesty India’s former chief stopped from flying to US
India ‘trying to stabilise economic transactions with Russia’
Stranded Ukrainians find comfort in crisis-hit Sri Lanka