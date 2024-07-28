Kamala Harris officially enters 2024 US presidential race

Kamala Harris launched her presidential campaign last Sunday, following president Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race for a second term.

Kamala Harris has endorsements from over 40 state delegations, surpassing the number needed to win the nomination. (Photo: X/@KamalaHarris)

By: Vivek Mishra

Kamala Harris has officially signed her forms, declaring her candidacy for president of the United States. The US vice president voiced confidence about her chances in the election on November 5.

“Today, I signed the forms officially declaring my candidacy for president of the United States. I will work hard to earn every vote,” said Harris, who is 59 and of Indian and African origin, on X.

“In November, our people-powered campaign will win,” said Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party candidate. She will be running against former president and the Republican Party’s nominee, Donald Trump.

She has not yet been officially declared the Democratic candidate.

If elected, Harris would be the first woman, Indian-American, Asian, Black woman, and person of Jamaican descent to become president.

No other Democrats have announced their candidacy for the presidential race. Harris has endorsements from over 40 state delegations, surpassing the number needed to win the nomination.

If this support holds, Democrats will nominate her for president during a virtual roll call vote early next month.

The Democratic National Committee adopted new rules on Wednesday, stating that the nominee will be selected by August 1, with the candidate required to select a running mate by August 7.

The party convention will be held in Chicago starting August 19.

Harris, formerly a senator from California, has started her campaign with events in Wisconsin, Indiana, and Texas.

Her campaign reported raising over £100 million since she officially entered the race.

The endorsement comes as ‘Harris for President’ kicks off a ‘Weekend of Action’ marking 100 days until Election Day.

With over 170,000 volunteers and 2,300 events across battleground states, Team Harris is making its case to voters about the fundamental choice they will face in November.

(With inputs from PTI)