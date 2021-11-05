Website Logo
  • Friday, November 05, 2021
Kamal Haasan to resume filming for Shankar’s Indian 2 in December

By: Mohnish Singh

Kamal Haasan is presently busy shooting for his upcoming film Vikram. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. It is a sequel to the National Film Award-winning 1996 film Indian and is currently being shot at a brisk pace.

In addition to Vikram, Haasan also has Shankar’s Indian 2 in his pocket, a film that has faced several setbacks ever since going before cameras in 2019. Its shoot first came to a standstill after an unexpected accident took place on the sets in February last year. Later, the coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into the works and then the issue between director Shankar and Lyca Productions further delayed production.

The latest, however, we hear is that the shooting of the film is set to resume soon. After almost a year now, a compromise has been arrived at between director Shankar and Lyca Productions. Reports suggest that Indian 2 will resume production from mid-December and will go on for at least a hundred days. Kamal Haasan too is apparently keen on wrapping up the project as soon as possible, and he is expected to be free from December 15th onwards.

Aside from Kamal Haasan, Indian 2 also features Kajal Aggarwal Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Siddharth in significant characters. Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh also plays an important role in the film. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring music for the film.

