‘Kalki 2898 AD’ to ‘Chandu Champion’: Films set to release in June

While some of these films feature established stars like Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, others have newcomers leading the cast.

Kalki 2898 AD Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

The month of June 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting time for Indian cinema lovers, with a diverse lineup of films set to hit the big screens. While some of these films feature established stars like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, others have newcomers leading the cast. Here are some of the most anticipated releases:

Kalki 2898 AD

Director: Nag Ashwin
Cast: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani
Genre: Sci-Fi, Fantasy
Release Date: June 27

Synopsis: Set in a futuristic world, Kalki 2898 AD is a high-concept sci-fi fantasy film that promises to transport audiences to a dystopian future. The film is expected to feature stunning visual effects and an intriguing storyline revolving around the fight between good and evil.

Why Watch: With a stellar cast and a visionary director, Kalki 2898 AD is one of the most awaited films of the year. Its unique premise, ensemble cast, and the scale of production make it a must-watch.

Chandu Champion

Director: Kabir Khan
Cast: Kartik Aaryan
Genre: Sports Drama
Release Date: June 14

Synopsis: Chandu Champion is a biographical sports drama based on the life of an extraordinary athlete who overcame numerous obstacles to achieve greatness. The film aims to inspire and entertain with its heartwarming story and powerful performances.

Why Watch: Directed by Kabir Khan, known for his impactful storytelling, and featuring Kartik Aaryan in a challenging role, this film is expected to be both motivational and engaging.

3. Munjya

Director: Aditya Sarpotdar
Cast: Sharvari, Abhay Verma
Genre: Supernatural Horror Comedy
Release Date: June 7

Synopsis: The film is helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and explores the legendary creature from Indian folklore, according to a statement from the makers. The teaser was released on 21 May 2024 and the trailer was released on 24 May 2024.

Why Watch: Munyai is acclaimed as an inaugural CGI film starring an animated character.

4. Ishq Vishk Rebound

Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari
Cast: Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grewal
Genre: Romantic Comedy
Release Date: June 21

Synopsis: A modern take on the 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, this film follows a group of young college students navigating the complexities of love and relationships in the digital age. It’s a refreshing and youthful romantic comedy that aims to resonate with today’s generation.

Why Watch: Ishq Vishk Rebound brings a nostalgic touch for fans of the original while appealing to new audiences with its contemporary twist and relatable characters.

5. Maharaj

Director: Siddharth P Malhotra
Cast: Junaid Khan, Sharvari
Genre: Historical Drama
Release Date: June 14

Synopsis: Maharaj is said to be inspired by the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. It revolves around a religious leader who sued a newspaper for alleging inappropriate relationships with his female followers. Junaid reportedly portrays a journalist in the movie.

Why Watch: Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film marks the acting debut of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. It is expected to be a powerful and poignant historical drama that brings an important chapter of Indian history to life.

 

