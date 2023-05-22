Website Logo
  • Monday, May 22, 2023
Kajol’s The Good Wife adaptation has different layering: Suparn S Varma

Kajol’s debut web series will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

Kajol (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The Indian adaptation of the popular American legal TV drama The Good Wife, fronted by Kajol, will be different from the original show in terms of characterisation and subplots, says series director Suparn S Varma.

Varma, whose credits include The Family Man season 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, said Kajol’s debut web series will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar in July.

He added that many “structural” changes have been made to The Good Wife, the original CBS series starring Julianna Margulies, to suit the cultural landscape of India.

“Adaptations are very different because the first season of The Good Wife (the original show) had 23 episodes. Our first season is eight episodes long. Firstly, the structure of storytelling changes (in adaptations). Secondly, that show was made at a different time.

“Characters have changed, cases are different since their show was based on the jury system that doesn’t exist in India. There are certain characters whose tracks you can’t tell today, for example, office romances. So, you have to do a different layering,” Varma told PTI here.

The original series was created by CBS Studios, in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the Indian version also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, and Alyy Khan.

Eastern Eye

