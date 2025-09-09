Latest Stories

Highlights:
- Kajal Aggarwal dismissed false reports claiming she died in a road accident
- The actor assured fans she is “perfectly fine, safe and doing very well”
- Social media platforms saw rapid spread of the fake death news
- Kajal urged people to ignore rumours and focus on “positivity and truth”
Bollywood and South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal has slammed a fake news wave that falsely claimed her death in a road accident. The baseless rumour, which quickly circulated on social media, left fans worried until the star herself issued a clarification. Speaking directly to her followers, Kajal called the speculation “amusing but absolutely untrue” and stressed that she was healthy and safe.
Kajal Aggarwal reassured fans she is safe after a false death rumour spread online Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial
Did Kajal Aggarwal really die in a road accident?
The false report suggested that Kajal Aggarwal had been involved in a fatal crash, with some posts claiming she sustained major injuries. Within hours, the news was widely shared across platforms, causing confusion among her fans. The actor responded swiftly on Instagram Stories and X, confirming she had not been in any accident.
She wrote: “I’ve come across some baseless news claiming I was in an accident (and no longer around!) and honestly, it’s quite amusing because it’s absolutely untrue. By the grace of god, I want to assure you all that I am perfectly fine, safe, and doing very well.”
How Kajal Aggarwal addressed the death hoax
Rather than ignoring the speculation, Kajal Aggarwal directly addressed the death rumour to put an end to the panic. She also made a point to remind her supporters not to spread falsehoods online. “I kindly request you not to believe or circulate such false news. Let’s focus our energies on positivity and truth instead,” she added.
Her statement was shared widely, with fans expressing relief and anger at the speed of misinformation. Industry colleagues also condemned the fake reports, calling them irresponsible and harmful.
Kajal Aggarwal urged her supporters not to circulate baseless news and hoaxesInstagram Screengrab/kajalaggarwalofficial
Why do celebrity death rumours spread so fast?
Celebrity death hoaxes are unfortunately common in the digital age. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, several Indian film icons have previously been declared dead in fabricated online stories. Such claims often use doctored screenshots of news outlets or misleading headlines to gain traction, relying on the emotional impact they create among fans.
In Kajal Aggarwal’s case, the road accident hoax highlighted how quickly misinformation can reach millions before being corrected. Experts warn that such incidents bring to light the urgent need for fact-checking and media responsibility.
Kajal Aggarwal’s recent and upcoming films
On the career front, Kajal Aggarwal continues to remain busy with projects across industries. She was recently seen in Vishnu Manchu’s Kannappa, playing the role of Goddess Parvathi alongside Akshay Kumar’s Lord Shiva. In Bollywood, she appeared in Sikandar with Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.
Her upcoming slate includes Indian 3 with Kamal Haasan and, reportedly, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where she is expected to portray Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, opposite Yash.