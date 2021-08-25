Kabir Khan: Mughals were the original nation-builders

Kabir Khan (Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood filmmaker Kabir Khan, whose filmography includes such notable films as New York (2009), Ek Tha Tiger (2012), and Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), has said that he finds it “problematic and disturbing” that there are films being made which demonise Mughals, adding that Mughals were the “original nation-builders”.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Khan said, “I find it hugely problematic and disturbing because what really makes me upset is that it is being done just to go with the popular narrative. I can understand when a filmmaker has researched something and a filmmaker wants to make a point, of course, there can be different viewpoints. If you want to demonise the Mughals, please base it on some research and make us understand why; why they were the villains that you think they were. Because if you do some research and read history, it is very tough to understand why they have to be villainized. I think they were the original nation-builders, and to write them off and say they murdered people… But what are you basing it on? Please point out the historical evidence. Please have an open debate, just don’t go with the narrative that you think will be popular.”

He went on to add, “It is the easiest thing today, demonising the Mughals and various other Muslim rulers that India had at different points in its history. Trying to fit them into preconceived stereotypes, is distressing. I cannot respect those films, unfortunately. That’s my personal opinion. Of course, I can’t speak for larger audiences, but I definitely get upset by those kinds of portrayals.”

Kabir Khan is presently waiting for the release of his next directorial, ’83. The film, based on the Indian cricket team’s historic win against West Indies during the 1983 World Cup tournament, stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. The sports drama was earlier set to release on April 10, 2020. However, the makers had to cancel the release due to the coronavirus pandemic.

