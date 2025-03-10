K Pop Star Wheesung, 43, found dead; police suspect drug overdose

South Korean singer-songwriter Wheesung, 43, was found dead at his home in northern Seoul on March 10. His mother, who lives in the same apartment complex, reportedly found him unresponsive and called for emergency help. Responders arrived at 6:29 p.m. KST, but he was already in cardiac arrest. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police are investigating the cause of death. While no foul play is suspected, the possibility of a drug overdose is being considered. Wheesung had previously faced legal issues over substance abuse. In 2021, he was given a suspended prison sentence for repeatedly using propofol, an anaesthetic often misused as a recreational drug.
Mourners pay their respects to K-pop star Wheesung following news of his untimely death at 43.4oInstagram/whee_sungz
Wheesung’s agency, Tajoy Entertainment, confirmed his passing and released a statement expressing deep sorrow. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden loss of our artist Wheesung. His family and our team are devastated. We kindly ask the public to avoid spreading unverified information and give the family privacy during this difficult time.”
Wheesung, whose full name was Choi Whee-sung, made his debut in 2002. Known for his powerful vocals and emotional ballads, he quickly rose to fame with songs like With Me, Insomnia, and Can’t We. His unique voice and heartfelt performances earned him a loyal fan base. Despite his earlier success, his career faced setbacks due to personal struggles in recent years.
He had been preparing for an upcoming concert with fellow singer KCM, scheduled for March 15 in Daegu. The news of his death has left fans, colleagues, and the Korean music industry in mourning.
As investigations continue, friends, fans, and fellow artists are remembering Wheesung not just for his music, but for his impact on the R&B and ballad scene in South Korea. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences, with many expressing hope that he will be remembered for his contributions rather than his struggles.