Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

K Pop Star Wheesung, 43, found dead; police suspect drug overdose

Fans and fellow artists mourn the sudden loss of the R&B icon as authorities urge respect for his family's privacy.

K Pop Star Wheesung, 43, found dead; police suspect drug overdose

Fans leave heartfelt tributes for late K-pop singer Wheesung as the music world mourns his sudden passing.

Instagram/whee_sungz
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 10, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

South Korean singer-songwriter Wheesung, 43, was found dead at his home in northern Seoul on March 10. His mother, who lives in the same apartment complex, reportedly found him unresponsive and called for emergency help. Responders arrived at 6:29 p.m. KST, but he was already in cardiac arrest. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of death. While no foul play is suspected, the possibility of a drug overdose is being considered. Wheesung had previously faced legal issues over substance abuse. In 2021, he was given a suspended prison sentence for repeatedly using propofol, an anaesthetic often misused as a recreational drug.

Mourners pay their respects to K-pop star Wheesung following news of his untimely death at 43.4oInstagram/whee_sungz

Wheesung’s agency, Tajoy Entertainment, confirmed his passing and released a statement expressing deep sorrow. “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden loss of our artist Wheesung. His family and our team are devastated. We kindly ask the public to avoid spreading unverified information and give the family privacy during this difficult time.”

Wheesung, whose full name was Choi Whee-sung, made his debut in 2002. Known for his powerful vocals and emotional ballads, he quickly rose to fame with songs like With Me, Insomnia, and Can’t We. His unique voice and heartfelt performances earned him a loyal fan base. Despite his earlier success, his career faced setbacks due to personal struggles in recent years.

He had been preparing for an upcoming concert with fellow singer KCM, scheduled for March 15 in Daegu. The news of his death has left fans, colleagues, and the Korean music industry in mourning.

As investigations continue, friends, fans, and fellow artists are remembering Wheesung not just for his music, but for his impact on the R&B and ballad scene in South Korea. His passing has prompted an outpouring of grief and condolences, with many expressing hope that he will be remembered for his contributions rather than his struggles.

cardiac arrestdebut in 2002found deadkorean music industrysouth korean singersongwritersuspended prison sentence

Related News

How Shaye Bhattessa-Sharma Transformed Her Dragons’ Den Setback into Major Success
Business

Did Shaye Bhattessa-Sharma’s Dragons’ Den setback lead to an even bigger success?

Jaishankar Concludes UK Visit: Key Discussions on Trade, Security, and Diaspora
Featured

Jaishankar wraps up UK trip, talks focus on trade, security, and diaspora

The Importance of Higher Education in Career Advancement
Sponsored Feature

The Importance of Higher Education in Career Advancement

How AI is Transforming Instant Home Valuation: A Smarter Way to Sell Your Property
Sponsored Feature

How AI is Transforming Instant Home Valuation: A Smarter Way to Sell Your Property

More For You

Did Govinda really turn down James Cameron’s 'Avatar' and £1.7 million offer?

Govinda reveals why he declined James Cameron’s Avatar, despite being offered the lead role and a massive £1.7 million paycheque

Getty Images

Did Govinda really turn down James Cameron’s 'Avatar' and £1.7 million offer?

In a recent interview with veteran actor Mukesh Khanna, Bollywood star Govinda revealed that he was once offered a role in James Cameron’s 2009 blockbuster Avatar. According to Govinda, the Hollywood director offered him a whopping £1.7 M (Rs 18 crore) for the lead role, which eventually went to Sam Worthington. The actor also claimed that he was the one who suggested the film’s title to Cameron.

Govinda shared that the opportunity arose after a chance meeting with a Sikh businessman in the US. “I had given him a business idea that worked well for him. Years later, he introduced me to James Cameron,” he recalled. The two discussed the project over dinner, where Govinda proposed the title Avatar. However, he turned down the role after learning that the character was physically disabled. “James told me the hero was handicapped. I said, ‘I’m not doing this film,’” Govinda explained. He also expressed concerns about the physical demands of the role, including body paint which he felt would take a toll on his health.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nitanshi Goel Wins Best Actress at IIFA 2025, Outshines Alia Bhatt at Just 17

"Seventeen and unstoppable: Nitanshi Goel holds her IIFA 2025 Best Actress trophy after her historic win

Instagram/nitanshigoelofficial

IIFA 2025: 'Laapataa Ladies' star Nitanshi Goel outshines Alia Bhatt, wins best actress at just 17

Seventeen-year-old Nitanshi Goel stunned Bollywood and its whole galaxy of stars when she walked away with the Best Actress trophy at the IIFA Awards 2025. Her powerful portrayal of Phool Kumari in Laapataa Ladies didn’t just win hearts, it clinched one of the biggest honours of the night, leaving even the most seasoned names in the industry applauding in awe.

Held over two star-studded days on March 8 and 9 in Jaipur, the IIFA Awards celebrated the best of Hindi cinema. But it was Nitanshi’s win that became the talk of the evening. Dressed in a dazzling ruby-red gown, she stepped on stage to receive the award from Boman Irani and Bobby Deol. The moment was as emotional as it was historic. Teary-eyed and visibly moved, she thanked her family, director Kiran Rao, the entire Laapataa Ladies team, and her fans who cheered her on every step of the way.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles drops personal playlist featuring Bob Marley and global favourites for Commonwealth Day

King Charles III shares his personal playlist on Commonwealth Day, featuring musical legends like Bob Marley and Diana Ross

Getty Images

King Charles drops personal playlist featuring Bob Marley and global favourites for Commonwealth Day

In a heart-warming tribute this Commonwealth Day, King Charles opened up about his deep admiration for reggae legend Bob Marley, calling his music “marvellous” and full of “infectious energy.” The King shared these personal reflections during a special broadcast in collaboration with Apple Music, where he curated a playlist of songs that hold special meaning for him.

Looking back on a memorable meeting with Marley during one of the singer’s visits to London, Charles described him as “captivating” and “profoundly sincere.” The King praised Marley for using his voice to uplift his community and inspire hope. Fittingly, Marley’s timeless anthem Could You Be Loved made it to the playlist, this time performed by the King’s Guard, adding a regal twist to the reggae classic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kareena Kapoor dresses up as grandad Raj Kapoor to perform his iconic 'Mera Jhoota hai Japani' song at IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a tribute to legendary Raj Kapoor on IIFA stage 2025

Instagram/ fifafoozofficial

Kareena Kapoor dresses up as grandad Raj Kapoor to perform his iconic 'Mera Jhoota hai Japani' song at IIFA 2025

At the 2025 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a stunning and emotional tribute to her late grandfather, the legendary Raj Kapoor. Known as the “Great Showman” of Indian cinema, Raj Kapoor’s influence on Bollywood is immeasurable, and Kareena honoured his legacy in a heartfelt way that left the audience in awe. The event was a spectacular night of celebration, but Kareena’s tribute stood out, taking viewers on a nostalgic journey through her family's cinematic heritage.

A nostalgic transformation: Kareena as Raj Kapoor

Kareena’s tribute began with her physically transforming into her grandfather. Dressed in an outfit reminiscent of Raj Kapoor’s iconic look from the movie Shree 420 (1955), Kareena sported the classic jacket, black trousers, black cap, and shoes that Raj Kapoor famously wore in the song "Mera Joota Hai Japani." This song, a timeless anthem of pride in India's identity, was the perfect selection for the tribute as it captured the essence of Raj Kapoor’s larger-than-life persona.

As the familiar notes of "Mera Joota Hai Japani" filled the air, Kareena’s transformation into Raj Kapoor was complete. Her dance, filled with the same energetic movements and carefree joy that her grandfather was known for, was an emotional highlight of the IIFA 2025 Awards. The tribute was not only a personal homage from a granddaughter to her legendary grandfather but also a gift to millions of Raj Kapoor fans around the world, who still hold his memory close to their hearts.

Raj Kapoor’s enduring legacy in Bollywood

Raj Kapoor, known for his acting, directing, and producing, played a crucial role in shaping Indian cinema. His contributions to Bollywood spanned decades, with films like Awaara (1951), Shree 420 (1955), and Mera Naam Joker (1970) cementing his place as one of the greatest filmmakers in Indian history. His movies often touched on themes of social justice, poverty, and human emotion, wrapped in a unique blend of music and humour that resonated with audiences across generations.

Through her tribute, Kareena reminded the audience of Raj Kapoor’s immense cultural significance. His songs, stories, and screen presence defined an era of Bollywood cinema that continues to inspire filmmakers and actors today. Kareena, herself a major force in the industry, carries forward her family's legacy in her own right, but her tribute reflected the strong emotional connection she maintains with her family’s cinematic roots.

The IIFA Awards 2025: A celebration of cinema

Kareena’s tribute was just one of many shining moments at the IIFA Awards 2025, an event that brings together the biggest names in Indian cinema to celebrate the best of Bollywood. Actors, filmmakers, and musicians gathered to recognise outstanding achievements in the film industry, with awards for categories ranging from Best Actor and Best Film to technical awards that honour the artistry behind the scenes.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, always a standout at award shows, made headlines not just for her tribute but also for her red-carpet appearance, where she dazzled in a custom-designed gown. Her tribute, however, was the most talked-about moment of the night, as she paid homage to one of the most beloved figures in Indian cinema history.

Kareena’s connection to her grandfather’s legacy

For Kareena, this tribute was deeply personal. As a member of the Kapoor dynasty, one of the most illustrious families in Bollywood, she has always had a strong connection to her grandfather’s legacy. Raj Kapoor was not just an icon to the world but a beloved figure in her own life, someone whose work she grew up admiring. Kareena, along with her cousins Ranbir Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, represents the third generation of actors in the Kapoor family, and the continued success of the Kapoor lineage is a testament to Raj Kapoor’s enduring influence.

In interviews leading up to the IIFA Awards, Kareena spoke about the immense pride she felt in paying tribute to her grandfather. She expressed how his values of passion, dedication, and innovation in cinema continue to inspire her work as an actor. Kareena’s tribute at the IIFA was not just about recreating a moment from Raj Kapoor’s career but about showing the world how deeply his legacy has impacted her life and career.

A night to remember

The IIFA Awards 2025 will be remembered for many reasons, but Kareena Kapoor’s tribute to her grandfather stands out as one of the most emotional and poignant moments of the evening. As she danced to "Mera Joota Hai Japani," she not only honoured Raj Kapoor’s legacy but also reminded audiences of the timeless magic of Bollywood’s golden era. The tribute was a perfect blend of nostalgia and celebration, bringing the spirit of Raj Kapoor alive on stage.

As Bollywood continues to evolve, performances like Kareena’s serve as a reminder of the industry’s rich history and the figures who paved the way for future generations. Raj Kapoor’s contributions to Indian cinema will never be forgotten, and Kareena’s beautiful tribute ensured that his memory will continue to inspire audiences for years to come.

Keep ReadingShow less
Simon Fisher Becker

Simon Fisher-Becker

Bobby Bank/WireImage

Simon Fisher-Becker, star of Doctor Who and Harry Potter, passes away

Simon Fisher-Becker, an actor known for his memorable roles in iconic British franchises such as Doctor Who and Harry Potter, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy that endeared him to millions of fans around the world. With his towering presence, infectious energy, and distinctive performances, Fisher-Becker made a significant mark on the entertainment industry, particularly in science fiction and fantasy.

Early life and acting beginnings

Born on November 25, 1961, Simon Fisher-Becker grew up with a passion for acting. His larger-than-life physical presence and deep voice made him a unique presence on screen, capable of bringing both humor and gravitas to his roles. He started his career in theatre before making his way into television and film, gaining respect from fellow actors and directors for his dedication to the craft.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc