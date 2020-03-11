Jyotiraditya Scindia joins India’s ruling party; gets Rajya Sabha ticket

A day after announcing his resignation from the Congress party, Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the ruling BJP on Wednesday (11) in presence of party president JP Nadda.

The BJP on Wednesday named Jyotiraditya Scindia as its Rajya Sabha, upper house of Indian parliament, candidate from Madhya Pradesh soon after he joined the party.

He criticised the Congress saying that the party is not the same as it used to be and is far removed from reality.

Scindia hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said the country’s future is secure in his hands.

Talking about his decades-old association with the Congress, Scindia said he was hurt and distressed as he was not being able to serve the people in that party.

Attacking the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, he said the dream which he along with his former colleagues saw for Madhya Pradesh has been shattered in 18 months.

The country’s ruling party is now confident of forming the government in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh with his help as 22 MLAs including Scindia’s supporters who have have resigned from the state assembly.

Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday (10) and then the two leaders went to the prime minister’s residence where they held talks for over an hour.

Scindia took the decision to sever his ties with the Congress on the day of his father Madhavrao Scindia’s 75th birth anniversary.

A four-time MP, Scindia first got elected from Guna in Madhya Pradesh in 2002 after winning a bye-election necessitated by his father’s demise.