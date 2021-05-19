Justice secretary Yousaf wants to hold clubs to account for fan behaviour

THE justice secretary has said that parliament may have to take action if clubs are failing to deal behaviour of fans, also suggesting for the need of an independent regulator.

Following the violence from Rangers fans in Glasgow city centre, Humza Yousaf said strict liability for football clubs is “on the table”.

The guidelines were issued and the fans were urged by the Rangers to follow coronavirus, but he added the messaging could have been more “explicit”.

Regarding the violence, SNP’s James Dornan raised an urgent question in the Scottish parliament and said he is “sick and tired of Rangers fans thinking they are above the law”.

Yousaf said: “I’m disappointed on many levels, with the selfishness of the Covid breaches, perhaps more so with the violence and vandalism we saw in George Square and with the anti-Catholic bigotry we saw on display.”

He said Rangers were working closely with Police Scotland to identify those engaged in criminal activity.

The justice secretary added: “I think it is important to engage with the clubs. I think it is important to try and bring them with us in this journey, as opposed to trying to impose measures upon them.

“But ultimately that is what we may have to do, if the clubs are unwilling to acknowledge, unwilling to accept, unwilling to confront the fact that there is a problem among some fans.”