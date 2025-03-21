Skip to content
June Sarpong calls for inclusive diversity efforts at British Diversity Awards

She addressed the backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, particularly in the US, and stressed the need to engage all groups in conversations about equality, including white men.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Mar 21, 2025
The British Diversity Awards took place on 19 March 2025 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House in London, celebrating individuals and organisations championing diversity and inclusion across the UK.

June Sarpong delivered the keynote address, emphasising the importance of inclusive dialogue in diversity efforts. She addressed the backlash against diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, particularly in the US, and stressed the need to engage all groups in conversations about equality, including white men.

Sarpong referenced a 2017 EY report, stating: "A third of men said they now felt excluded in the workplace. Over a third of men felt that diversity efforts had overlooked white men. Now, of course, we know that white men are still the dominant group when it comes to leadership, so we know that it is not the reality, but perception matters."

She urged attendees to bring more people into the conversation, emphasising that progress requires collaboration.

Among the winners were Monzo, named Company of the Year, and Cindy Ngamba, who won Athlete Powering Positive Change for representing the Refugee Olympic Team.

The event also recognised Kanya King with a Lifetime Achievement Award, while Christine McGuinness was named Media Champion of the Year.

Linda Riley, founder of the British Diversity Awards, addressed concerns about the challenges facing DEI efforts. She said: "Diversity isn’t something you sign up for when it’s convenient. It’s here to stay, and we must keep pushing forward." She stressed the importance of changing the narrative around diversity and using evidence to demonstrate its impact.

The event honoured individuals and organisations for their contributions to diversity and inclusion.

Future Leaders UK was awarded Charity or Not-For-Profit of the Year, while Sky UK Ltd won Diversity Team of the Year.

Gemma Webb (Barratt Redrow) was named Head of Diversity of the Year, and Prasad Hattikudur (Deutsche Bank) won Diversity Champion of the Year.

The Diversity Knows No Discrimination initiative by Paramount won Global Diversity Initiative of the Year, while HSBC UK received the Diversity in Tech (Specific to Disability) award for its HSBC Empathy Box project.

Other winners included:


  • Outstanding LGBT+ Role Model – Laks Mann (Metropolitan Police)
  • Outstanding Disability Role Model – Kush Kanodia (Panathlon)
  • Outstanding Race & Ethnicity Role Model – Ezechi Britton (Centre for Finance, Innovation and Technology)
  • Outstanding Gender Role Model – Jackie Henry (Deloitte)
  • Outstanding Socio-Economic Contribution – Jodie Hinds (Jodie Hinds Photography)
  • Marketing Campaign of the Year – The FA (Football Your Way)
The event also served as a fundraiser for the DIVA Charitable Trust, supporting LGBTQIA women and the non-binary community.
