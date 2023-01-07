Website Logo
  • Saturday, January 07, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Joyland actor Sarwat Gilani has a beautiful message to Indian and Pak artistes: ‘Always hope we will penetrate through this hate that’s been done for a very selfish reason’

Gilani is a prominent name in Pakistan’s film and television industry, who plays an important role in the trailblazing film.

Sarwat Gilani (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The critically acclaimed Pakistani film Joyland, which revolves around a patriarchal family craving for a baby boy to continue the family line while their youngest son secretly joins an erotic dance group and falls for a trans woman, has recently been shortlisted for the Oscars, becoming the first ever film to do so from the country. Written and directed by Saim Sadiq, it is among 15 films that made the cut for the Best International Feature Film honour and will advance to the final stage of nominations.

Actor Sarwat Gilani, who is a prominent name in Pakistan’s film and television industry, plays an important role in the trailblazing film. She recently talked to an Indian publication and opened up about how artistes across borders must look for ways to collaborate beyond the geopolitics of the two nations.

When asked to share her opinion on if people do not get that art can’t and shouldn’t be confined in boxes, the actress said, “People do get this. The majority of people get that there is no problem, let people live the way they want to. But people, who have bigger agendas or bigger purposes, have this opinion. They are set in such positions where their opinions matter. Out of ten thousand people, there will be 500 who don’t connect with you and that’s fine because not everyone has to agree with you.”

She continued, “But it just so happens that they are in a position to say something, and it does matter. What that does is, that marks the death of art… There will always be people who do not agree with this collaboration and maybe feel uncomfortable but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a great collaboration. We go to New York, we work with actors over there, we travel and work with international artistes, so why can’t we do it here? What’s the big deal? Keep art out of it.”

Ask her what the responsibility of artistes in India and Pakistan are, and she said, “To never give up on hope, and to always hope that we will penetrate through this hate that has been done for a very selfish reason at some point. And it will penetrate because you can’t stop heartbeats, you can’t stop people from living.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman shares more details about the launch of digital music platform Katraar…
Entertainment
He said “only men can cheat not women”: Somy Ali on rocky relationship with Salman…
Entertainment
Abhishek Kapoor to launch Aaman Devgan in his next action adventure, with Ajay Devgn in…
FASHION
Uorfi Javed walks the ramp for designer Arshi Singhal in a never seen before outfit…
NEWS
Mindy Kaling confirms she is not returning to star in Inside Out sequel – more…
NEWS
The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur talks about her relationship with co-star Akshay Thakrar: ‘Something has…
NEWS
Suniel Shetty urges UP CM Yogi Adityanath to help in ending ‘Boycott Bollywood’…
NEWS
Working towards something that I am passionate about: Yash shares note to fans…
MUSIC
Birthday Special: 5 tracks of Diljit Dosanjh to keep your feet tapping
Entertainment
AR Rahman Birthday Special: 5 songs which showcase his influence on world music
NEWS
Trolls attack Priyanka Chopra as they ask ‘what happened to her face?’: ‘She…
Hollywood News
Noah Schnapp of ‘Stranger Things’ fame comes out as gay
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW