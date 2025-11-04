Skip to content
Jonathan Bailey breaks tradition as first gay Sexiest Man Alive in People magazine’s 2025 list

Jonathan Bailey breaks barriers with a win that’s equal parts charm, pride and history.

Jonathan Bailey

Jonathan Bailey makes history as the first openly gay man named People’s Sexiest Man Alive 2025

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 04, 2025
Highlights:

  • Bridgerton actor wins People magazine’s title
  • First openly gay man to ever take the spot
  • Announced live on The Tonight Show
  • Says he told his dog first, not friends
  • Calls it “completely absurd” but “a huge honour”

Jonathan Bailey just rewrote the rulebook. The Bridgerton and Fellow Travelers actor has officially been named People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2025, marking a first. No openly gay man has held the title before. The news came out during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 3 November, where cheers broke out the moment Bailey’s name was mentioned.

At 37, Bailey laughed that the first one to hear the news wasn’t a friend or family member, it was his dog. “I told Benson,” he said, grinning. “He took it well.”

Why Jonathan Bailey’s Sexiest Man Alive win matters

For People magazine, this year’s choice feels less like a title and more like a shift. Bailey’s win adds a new kind of visibility to a list long dominated by straight Hollywood icons. From Chris Evans and Idris Elba to Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham, the title has mostly gone to the same kind of man, the polished, safe choice. Bailey didn’t follow that pattern.

He spoke about being gay years ago to those close to him and made it public in 2018, choosing honesty over image. “If I can fill spaces that I didn’t have growing up, then that’s brilliant,” he once said. The reaction this week shows how much that visibility means.


What Jonathan Bailey said about the honour

“It’s a huge honour. Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd,” Bailey told People. “It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out.”

Asked how his mates might react, he laughed: “They’ll be furious I haven’t told them. And then they’ll squeal with delight. They’ve seen me grow up. Behind the mask of being identified as a sexy man are other truths they know.”

People’s cover shoot shows Bailey in two contrasting looks: emerging from the ocean and holding his dog on the other and the tone is light, unposed, and real.


From Bridgerton to Wicked — Bailey’s rise continues

Bailey’s career hasn’t slowed down since Bridgerton. His role as Lord Anthony made him a household name, followed by an Emmy-nominated turn in Fellow Travelers. This year alone, he’s starred in Jurassic World: Rebirth with Scarlett Johansson and will next be seen in Wicked: For Good opposite Ariana Grande.

Bailey will pause acting in 2026 to focus on his LGBTQ+ charity, The Shameless Fund. His win shows progress in Hollywood but also that there’s more work to do. As he put it with that trademark grin: “It’s absurd. But lovely.”

