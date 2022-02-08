Johnson reshuffles team to rescue his administration

British prime minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson reshuffled some ministers in his administration on Tuesday (8) to try to appease his MPs angered by a series of scandals.

Chief whip Mark Spencer was replaced by Chris Heaton-Harris, a close ally of Johnson who has been working to shore up support among MPs following reports about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street.

Spencer becomes the leader of the House of Commons, taking over from Jacob Rees-Mogg, who was appointed minister for Brexit opportunities and government efficiency.

“This was about making changes both in the workings of Number 10 and changes to strengthen that relationship between Cabinet, parliament and Number 10 and I think that’s what we’re seeking to deliver,” a spokesman told reporters.

He described Rees-Mogg’s appointment as one to “drive forward the changes we are now able to make now that we’ve left the EU (European Union) delivering on our post-Brexit agenda”.

The changes did not include any of the senior Cabinet positions.

Andrew Griffith MP was appointed head of Johnson’s policy department and Cabinet office minister Stephen Barclay has become his new chief of staff.

The prime minister also appointed a former colleague, Guto Harri, as his new director of communications.