Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 23, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 446,050
Total Cases 33,563,421
Today's Fatalities 282
Today's Cases 31,923

CRICKET

Johnson asks Australia to resolve Ashes stand-off

British prime minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Toby Melville-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

BRITISH prime minister Boris Johnson has asked his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison to help ease strict quarantine rules to allow the families of England’s cricketers to tour with the players during the upcoming Ashes series.

England players are seeking assurances their family members will be allowed to join them in Australia during the five-Test series in December and January.

Australia’s borders are effectively shut in an effort to control Covid-19, with caps on international arrivals and limited places available in the country’s mandatory hotel quarantine regime.

Johnson said he had discussed the Ashes with Morrison in Washington this week when the pair met for dinner.

“I raised it and he said he was going to do his best for the families,” Johnson told reporters in Washington.

“He totally got the point that for cricketers it is very tough to ask people to be away from their families over Christmas.

“He merely undertook to come back and see if he could find a solution.”

The England and Wales Cricket Board said last month it was “very confident” the Ashes, starting in Brisbane on Dec. 8, would go ahead as planned despite England players saying they may skip the tour if families are unable to travel to Australia.

Australia plans to ease border and quarantine restrictions by the end of 2021, when at least 80 per cent of adults are expected to have received two Covid-19 vaccination shots.

However, officials in the Covid-free states of Western Australia and Queensland have said they will set their own timetables for opening up and may keep their borders shut for longer.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Sports
Former West Indies cricketer Samuels charged under corruption code
Sports
Afghanistan wants to host Pakistan for cricket series
Sports
Pakistan minister says threat to New Zealand team originated in India
CRICKET
Term ‘batter’ to replace ‘batsman’ in MCC’s new Laws of Cricket
IPL 2021
IPL 2021: Tyagi’s last-over heroics help Rajasthan win thriller
Sports
Latham expresses disappointment at New Zealand’s Pakistan pullout
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan ‘used and binned’ by England over cancelled tour
IPL 2021
Kohli says RCB’s heavy IPL defeat a wake-up call
CRICKET
England call off Pakistan tour after New Zealand security scare
Sports
‘It’s easy to walk out of countries like Pakistan without any reason’
IPL 2021
Gaikwad stars as Chennai wins opener of revived IPL 2021
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan cricket dread becoming no-go area again after New Zealand snub
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Former West Indies cricketer Samuels charged under corruption code
Italy seeks Pakistan extradition over missing teen
Sri Lanka shaman dies of Covid after touting ‘blessed’ water…
Indian man on bail must wash women’s clothes for six…
Pavitra Rishta 2 receives priceless audience praise
Johnson asks Australia to resolve Ashes stand-off