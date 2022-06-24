Website Logo
  • Friday, June 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop Beach Boys cover from upcoming album 18

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who recently won a high-profile defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has already released three more songs from 18.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp

By: Mohnish Singh

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp have released their cover ‘Caroline, No’ by The Beach Boys, along with an accompanying music video, which marks the fourth song the duo has performed from their upcoming cover album ’18.’

Beck and his live band performed the song on stage, which is an electric guitar-led instrumental version of The Beach Boys’ original. Depp doesn’t appear in the video, though he is currently travelling as a special guest on Beck’s European tour, as per Billboard.

“That entire album was great support for me in horrible times. I’d left the Yardbirds and regretted it because I had nothing… I bought a stereo and Pet Sounds, and I was just riveted to the spot. I remember it was a great big cure from losing the Yardbirds, having Jimi Hendrix stomp all over things, and losing my girlfriend,” Beck said in a statement about The Beach Boys’ album Pet Sounds, on which ‘Caroline, No’ appears.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor, who recently won a high-profile defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has already released three more songs from 18 – a cover of The Velvet Underground’s ‘Venus in Furs,’ the original by Depp ‘This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr’ and a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation.’ The rest of the 13-song album will be released on July 15.

The record, which Beck and Depp have been collaborating on since 2019, was named after the bond the two men have shared since they met in 2016.

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity. We would joke about how we felt 18 again so that just became the album title too,” Beck said in a statement.

“It’s an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff. One of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother,” Depp added of his collaborator.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Fans go crazy as they spot Sidharth Malhotra at the airport; netizens question ‘why he…
Entertainment
Game of Thrones: George R R Martin confirms Jon Snow spin-off in the works, reveals…
Entertainment
‘Absolutely amazing’ claim first reactions for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Love and Thunder
Entertainment
Shamshera trailer: Ranbir Kapoor plays a double role, fights to save his people from brutal…
News
Shocking: Sharon Stone reveals she lost 9 children through miscarriages, says, ‘It’s no small thing’
Entertainment
‘He’s wonderful and supportive:’ Camille Vasquez on her boyfriend’s reaction to Johnny Depp dating rumours
Entertainment
Here’s why R Madhavan won’t direct a film again after Rocketry: ‘I’m no…
Entertainment
‘The character is fascinating:’ Chris Hemsworth on Christian Bale’s Gorr in Thor Love…
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is on a shopping spree in UK, Kareena Kapoor Khan…
INTERVIEWS
‘Aashiq Hoon is a tribute to the music of the 90s:’ Music composer…
News
Bollywood stars break stigma and speak out about having thalassaemia minor
News
Kylie Jenner faces severe backlash for wasting $70M on a private jet for…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Fans go crazy as they spot Sidharth Malhotra at the…
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck drop Beach Boys cover from…
Game of Thrones: George R R Martin confirms Jon Snow…
Baroness Scotland reelected Commonwealth secretary-general despite Boris Jonshon’s support to…
Postman’s life ‘turned upside down’ after massive bank error put…
Bangladesh floods leave 3.5 million children needing clean water: UNICEF