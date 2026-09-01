‘A gut punch’: Backlash over John Galliano forces Met Gala to cancel its most controversial exhibition yet

Highlights

The Met Gala has cancelled its planned 2027 exhibition celebrating John Galliano.

Galliano withdrew from the project after facing renewed backlash over his 2011 antisemitic comments.

The decision followed opposition from Met donors and a New York City politician.

Galliano said he did not want the controversy to distract from the Costume Institute.

The Met Gala has cancelled its planned 2027 exhibition on John Galliano after the British designer withdrew from the project. The decision comes after the exhibition faced strong criticism over Galliano’s past antisemitic comments, which led to his conviction in France in 2011. The exhibition was due to celebrate his four-decade career and open alongside next year’s Met Gala.

Galliano steps away from the exhibition

Galliano announced his decision on Monday after discussions with the Met and others involved in the project. He said he believed it was best for the exhibition not to take place at this time.

The designer said he remained accountable for the pain caused by his past comments. He also said he did not want the controversy around him to put the Met in a difficult position or take attention away from the Costume Institute.

His decision came as opposition to the exhibition grew. Some Met donors had reportedly raised concerns about the planned show.

New York City Council speaker Julie Menin also criticised the decision to honour Galliano. She described the exhibition as “a gut punch” to the Jewish community in New York.

Why Galliano remains controversial

Galliano was one of fashion’s biggest names before his career was rocked by the 2011 scandal. He lost his position as Dior’s creative director after videos emerged of him making antisemitic insults at a Paris restaurant.

He was later convicted in France and fined. Galliano subsequently sought treatment for addiction and began rebuilding his career.

In 2014, he became creative director of Maison Margiela, where he remained until 2024. His designs have continued to appear on major red carpets, showing the lasting influence of his work.

His rise, fall and attempt at redemption were also explored in the 2024 documentary High & Low: John Galliano.

The exhibition that will no longer happen

The Met had announced John Galliano: Horizon earlier this year. The nine-month exhibition was expected to explore his career and feature some of his most famous designs.

Anna Wintour had said the exhibition would not ignore the darker parts of Galliano’s past. The plan was to look at the “full arc” of his career rather than present a simple celebration of his work.

Galliano would have been only the third living designer to receive a major Costume Institute exhibition.

Following his withdrawal, the Met has now decided not to proceed. Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton said he recognised the “pain and concern” the exhibition had caused and supported the decision.