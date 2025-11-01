John Cena’s message to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral after calling actor his ‘inspiration’

Highlights:

Shah Rukh Khan called John Cena "humble" and a "rock star" during an #AskSRK session.

Cena replied saying he'd "never forget" Shah Rukh’s kindness.

The WWE star said Khan’s TED Talk changed his life.

They first met at a Mumbai wedding hosted by the Ambanis.

SRK is now shooting his next film King with daughter Suhana.

When Shah Rukh Khan calls someone a "rock star," the world listens, even if that person already is one. John Cena thanked Shah Rukh Khan after the actor mentioned him in an #AskSRK chat before his 60th birthday. A small fan question turned into a warm exchange that caught people’s attention.

Why John Cena reached out to Shah Rukh Khan

When a fan on X asked Shah Rukh what he thought of Cena, the actor didn’t overthink it. “He’s a rock star. Very humble and kind,” he replied. Cena saw the post and replied within hours: “Will never forget your kindness and our conversation. Thank you for the constant inspiration to me personally and your fans around the world!”

Cena has spoken before about Shah Rukh’s influence on him. He said Khan’s TED Talk had reached him “at the right time” and led to major changes in his outlook.

A life-changing meeting in Mumbai

Cena recalled meeting Shah Rukh at a grand Ambani wedding earlier this year. “It was emotional,” he told ANI. “To shake hands with someone whose words changed your life, it’s surreal.”

He described Khan as empathetic, open, and kind. “He couldn’t have been more generous,” Cena added. “It was fantastic.”

Fans loved the moment

Their mutual respect quickly spread across social media. One fan wrote, “Two icons from two worlds, both defined by humility.” Another added, “If Hollywood and Bollywood had a friendship anthem, this tweet would be it.”

It is hard not to agree; it’s rare to see two stars of this calibre speak with such sincerity online, especially on a platform as volatile as X.

What’s next for Shah Rukh Khan and John Cena

Shah Rukh Khan is now busy shooting King with director Siddharth Anand. His daughter Suhana is in the film, along with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and Arshad Warsi. The team hasn’t said much yet, but the big reveal is expected on his 60th birthday. John Cena, meanwhile, continues his run in Hollywood. His series Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season, now streaming on JioHotstar as part of DC’s expanded universe.