John Abraham to produce the biopic on social entrepreneur Revathy Roy

From the past few years, John Abraham has been associating himself with films that have a social message in it or it has the patriotic angle in it. Now, the actor has decided to produce the biopic on social entrepreneur Revathy Roy.

John took to Instagram to announce the biopic. He posted, “Very happy to have @revathi_roy on board; her story flips the ‘rags to riches’ adage in a compelling way. A truly eventful & inspiring life that has empowered so many women in India. I can’t think of anyone better than Robbie to helm this dramatic yet delicately balanced film.”

Along with John Abraham, the biopic will also be produced by Robbie Grewal and Anil Bohra. Robbie Grewal will also be directing the film. Now, it will be interesting to see which actress will be roped in to play the role of Revathy Roy in the film.

Revathy Roy is a social entrepreneur who has been working for the empowerment of urban poor women. She was the one who started Asia’s first all-women taxi service, Forsche and India’s first all-women instant parcel delivery service, Hey Deedee.

Talking about John’s films as an actor, he will next be seen on the big screen in Mumbai Saga which is slated to hit the screens on 19th June 2020. The actor also has Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2 in his kitty. While the former releases on 14th August 2020, the latter will hit the screens on 2nd October 2020. John has also signed Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain 2.