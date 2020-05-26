John Abraham acquires rights to remake Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum

John Abraham, who was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s madcap comic-caper Pagalpanti (2019), has acquired the Hindi remake rights of Malayalam action thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum (2020). The actor-producer will bankroll the remake under his production house, JA Entertainment.

Starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon in principal roles, Ayyappanum Koshiyum hit the marquee earlier this year and turned out to be an instant success at the domestic box-office. Made on a shoestring budget of ₹5-6 crores, the film went on to net approximately ₹60 crores. Sachy wrote and helmed the project.

“Ayyappanum Koshiyum is an entertaining film that strikes a perfect balance between action, thrill and a good story. At JA Entertainment we are keen to bring such appealing stories to our audience,” said John Abraham in a statement.

The actor went on to add, “By doing what we do with dedication and focus, we hope to make a truly engaging film with this remake. This film also fits right into our future plans as we believe that the Hindi film industry will bounce back with efficient and entertaining projects soon after the COVID-19 crisis.”

The 47-year-old action star laid the foundation of his production house, JA Entertainment, with National Award-winning film Vicky Donor (2012). He later went on to produce such films as Madras Café (2013), Rocky Handsome (2016), Force 2 (2016), Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018) and Batla House (2019), in which he also starred.

Talking about his forthcoming projects, the actor will next be seen in the much-awaited gangster drama Mumbai Saga, followed by Attack and Satyamev Jayate 2. He was shooting for Mumbai Saga and Attack simultaneously when India went into complete lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic. As for Satyamev Jayate 2, he will start shooting for the film right after the lockdown is lifted and things return to normalcy.