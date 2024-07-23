Family of Sikh man jailed in India asks David Lammy for help

Johal, 37, a blogger and activist from Dumbarton, was in India for his wedding in 2017 when he was arrested in Punjab.

This photo taken on November 24, 2017 shows Jagtar Singh Johal (C) being escorted to a court in Ludhiana in India’s Punjab state. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

The family of Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh man from Scotland imprisoned in India, has requested the foreign secretary to address his case during this week’s trade talks between the two countries.

He is accused of being part of a terror plot against right-wing Hindu leaders and has been charged with conspiracy to murder, reported AFP. His family claims these charges are false.

Previous Conservative foreign secretaries, including Boris Johnson, were unable to secure Johal’s release, with India maintaining that it had adhered to due process. David Lammy, the Labour Foreign Secretary, is travelling to Delhi to resume trade discussions.

Gupreet, Johal’s brother, told The Times, “Six Conservative foreign secretaries failed to bring my brother home. A new Labour government is a chance to reset and to break that cycle of failure. What Jagtar is being put through in India is not justice: nine trials, based on the same forced torture confession; almost seven years imprisoned without any credible evidence. My brother’s imprisonment is a political problem that demands a political solution.”

The family expressed gratitude to Martin Docherty-Hughes, the former SNP MP for West Dunbartonshire, for his efforts in campaigning for Johal. The new MP, Douglas McAllister, has taken over the case and informed The Times that UK ministers are prioritising Johal’s situation.

Gupreet added, “David Lammy and Sir Keir Starmer have both recognised that Jagtar is arbitrarily detained. Until Jagtar is back with his family in Dumbarton, his case will be the elephant in the room at every meeting between the UK and India.”

In 2022, human rights groups said UK intelligence agencies may have shared information with India that led to the arrest of Johal, reported AFP. “Britain is committed under international treaties, including the European Convention on Human Rights, not to extradite citizens to countries where they face the risk of torture.”

In the past, Johal’s family has alleged he was subjected to torture and mistreatment. However, the Indian authorities have denied torture allegations and maintained that he was arrested on “serious charges,” reported PTI.