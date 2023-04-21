Website Logo
Joe Russo compares Priyanka Chopra’s performance in Citadel to THESE MCU stars

The first season of the global series consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video.

Executive producer Anthony Russo, Stanley Tucci, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Richard Madden, Lesley Manville and Executive producer Joe Russo attend the “Citadel” Global Premiere ahead of the Prime Video launch on April 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Created by the famous Russo Brothers, Citadel is one of the most-awaited streaming shows of 2023. The high-profile spy thriller stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in lead roles. It will see PeeCee in a never-seen-before avatar as she has done most of her action sequences in the spy thriller series on her own.

Recently, the World premiere of the series was organised in London where the Russo Brothers talked about their journey of Citadel. They also shared what they put Chopra through during the shoot of the series, they did not make Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans go through any of it during the filming of the Marvel movies.

“The physical work she did on the show, for the amount of time she had to do it, it was the toughest we have put any actor through.” He added that Priyanka carries “a lot of physicality of season one,” Joe said.

He continued, “It’s the hardest job we have asked of any actor that we worked with. Even when we were doing those Marvel movies when Robert Downey Jr puts on that helmet, he is out and CGI takes over. Chris Evans when puts on the cap, some man takes over, but there was no rest for her.”

The first season of the global series consists of six episodes, with two episodes premiering on April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26.

