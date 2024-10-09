  • Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook as England’s top Test run scorer

Root broke Cook’s record in his 147th Test and 268th innings, surpassing Cook’s total of 12,472 runs.

Root achieved this milestone by driving Pakistan seamer Aamer Jamal for a boundary, reaching 71 runs. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

JOE Root became England’s highest run scorer in Test cricket on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan, surpassing Alastair Cook’s record.

Root achieved this milestone by driving Pakistan seamer Aamer Jamal for a boundary, reaching 71 runs.

At lunch, Root was unbeaten on 72 from 118 balls, with Ben Duckett on 80 off just 67 balls.

England reached 232-2, trailing Pakistan by 324 runs with eight wickets in hand. Pakistan had earlier posted 556 in their first innings.

Duckett showed no signs of trouble from the thumb injury he sustained while taking a catch on Tuesday, which had pushed him to bat at number four instead of opening.

Together, Root and Duckett shared an unbroken 119-run partnership, while England lost Zak Crawley, who made 78, as the only wicket of the session.

Root broke Cook’s record in his 147th Test and 268th innings, surpassing Cook’s total of 12,472 runs, which the former England captain had accumulated over 161 Tests before retiring in 2018.

Root’s innings so far included five boundaries, while Duckett hit 11 fours in his aggressive knock.

Root had earlier added 109 runs with Crawley for the second wicket. Crawley was dismissed early in the third morning when he flicked a delivery from Shaheen Shah Afridi to mid-wicket, where Jamal took the catch at the second attempt.

Duckett’s attacking approach saw him take five boundaries off spinner Abrar Ahmed and reach his 10th Test half-century from 45 balls.

Root, at the other end, played more steadily, bringing up his 65th Test fifty from 76 balls. He was applauded by his teammates and the England fans when he passed Cook’s record, finishing the session with 12,474 runs.

India’s Sachin Tendulkar remains the all-time leading run scorer in Test cricket with 15,921 runs from 200 matches.

(With inputs from AFP)

Related Stories
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar to boost cricket in US
Sports

South Africa, New Zealand secure big wins in Women’s T20 World Cup
Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup: Bangladesh, Pakistan win 
Sports

Six players to watch at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup
Sports

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan’s white-ball captain
HEADLINE STORY

India beat Bangladesh in second Test to sweep series
Sports

Jadeja’s 300th Test wicket helps India dismiss Bangladesh for 233
Sports

Mayank Yadav gets call-up in India’s T20 squad for Bangladesh series
HEADLINE STORY

Row over Lalit Modi’s ‘ponzi scheme’ comment on Hundred
HEADLINE STORY

Livingstone shines as England thrash Australia to level ODI series
Sports

2nd Test: Akash Deep strikes twice as India put pressure on Bangladesh
HEADLINE STORY

Bangladesh ex-skipper Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Joe Root Joe Root surpasses Alastair Cook as England’s top Test run…
Study reveals ideal breakfast for men and women for weight…
Captain calls Bangladesh women’s team victory in T20 World Cup…
Trump sparks outrage by blaming immigrants for ‘bad genes’
India’s RBI keeps interest rates unchanged
Modi BJP secures third consecutive term in Haryana, opposition wins in…