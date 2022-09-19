Website Logo
  • Monday, September 19, 2022
Trending Now:  

News

Joe Biden says US would help Taiwan if China attacks

China says Biden remarks on Taiwan ‘severely violate’ US policy over island.

US president Joe Biden (Photo by James Manning – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: AFP

Beijing on Monday (19) said president Joe Biden’s latest comments that the United States would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion “severely violate” Washington’s policy towards the island.

“The US remarks… severely violate the important commitment the US made not to support Taiwan independence, and send a seriously erroneous signal to Taiwanese separatist independence forces,” foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

In an interview, Biden was asked whether US troops would defend Taiwan, and replied “yes”, if it were “an unprecedented attack”.

Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, switching recognition to Beijing as the sole representative of China. But at the same time, the United States maintained a decisive, if delicate, role in supporting Taiwan.

“We are willing to make the biggest sincere efforts to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification,” Mao said Monday.

“At the same time, we will never tolerate any activities aimed at splitting the country, and reserve the choice to take all necessary measures.”

Tensions between China and the US are already higher than usual in the wake of a rare visit to Taiwan by Nancy Pelosi, a key Biden ally and speaker of the House of Representatives.

Last week, a US Senate committee took the first step towards directly providing billions of dollars in military aid to Taiwan and making ties more official.

“We urge the US side to fully recognise the extreme importance and high sensitivity of the Taiwan question… (and) earnestly implement the commitment made by US leaders not to support Taiwanese independence,” Mao added.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

WORLD
Indian student succumbs to injuries sustained during Canada shooting rampage
News
15 arrested over East Leicester violence as police appeal for calm; High Commission of India…
News
Do blue light-blocking glasses prevent digital eye strain?
News
‘This is terrible and disturbing’: Ex-envoy to UK Ruchi Ghanashyam on Leicester violence
UK
Queen’s funeral: King Charles III thanks Bangladesh PM Hasina for attending; Pakistan PM offers condolences
News
Leaders and monarchs gather for final farewell to Queen Elizabeth
News
FACTBOX-Windsor Castle, Queen Elizabeth’s home and now final resting place
News
‘Make sure you do what you’re supposed to do’: Biden recalls hearty talk…
News
Iranian women chop off hair, burn hijabs to mark protest over death of…
News
Indian President Droupadi Murmu meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace
News
Police appeal for calm as India-Pak post-match ‘disorder’ spills over in Leicester
News
Undertaker explains ‘preserving’ process after death of royals
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘You know what? I made Titanic’: James Cameron recalls using…
Joe Biden says US would help Taiwan if China attacks
Indian student succumbs to injuries sustained during Canada shooting rampage
15 arrested over East Leicester violence as police appeal for…
Do blue light-blocking glasses prevent digital eye strain?
James Gunn talks about Guardians of the Galaxy jokes involving…