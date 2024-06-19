Jimmy Fallon calls Diljit Dosanjh’s performance on ‘The Tonight Show’ electric

By: Mohnish Singh

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh recently made a sensational debut on Jimmy Fallon’s popular show, The Tonight Show, where he performed on his hit tracks “G.O.A.T” and “Born to Shine.” He even treated viewers to a special snippet of “Main Hoon Punjab” from his recent film Amar Singh Chamkila.

While his on-stage performance on the show has been the talk of the town, Diljit’s backstage camaraderie with host Jimmy Fallon has also been creating a buzz on social media.

In one video, Dosanjh is seen teaching Fallon some Punjabi phrases, starting with his iconic catchphrase, “Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye.”

In a new backstage video shared by Diljit, Fallon praises his “electrifying performance,” exclaiming, “You crushed it. You were fantastic. It couldn’t have been better. Everyone was dancing. Please come back.”

Fallon’s attempt at the Punjabi greeting “Sat Sri Akal” delighted viewers.

Diljit captioned the Instagram post with “One love,” and the video gives fans a glimpse of his “Main Hoon Punjab” performance. Fallon even joined him on stage, reacting with, “That is how you do it!”

Meanwhile, Diljit will next be seen in Jatt and Juliet 3, hitting theatres on June 27.