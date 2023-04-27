Jiah Khan: Special India court to deliver final verdict against Sooraj Pancholi tomorrow

Pancholi is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Jiah Khan (Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images).

By: Mohnish Singh

After a long wait of a decade, a special CBI Court will pronounce its judgment on the death of model-actress Jiah Khan tomorrow, April 28.

British Indian Khan, who appeared in a couple of Indian films, was found hanged in her Juhu flat on June 3, 2013.

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was dating the actress, was accused of abetment to suicide in this case. The police had also arrested him after a suicide letter purportedly written by Khan was found. Pancholi was booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Special Central Bureau of Investigatio (CBI) Judge AS Sayyad on Thursday heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case. The final decision will be announced tomorrow at 10.30 a.m. The hearing will take place at the Special CBI court in Mumbai, in courtroom number 52.

A leading Indian daily spoke to a member of the Pancholi family who revealed their hopes and expectations from the final verdict.

The family member was quoted saying, “Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52.”

For those not in the know, Sooraj Pancholi is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. His parents have also maintained that their son is not responsible for Khan’s death and is innocent.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!