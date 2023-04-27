Website Logo
  • Thursday, April 27, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Jiah Khan: Special India court to deliver final verdict against Sooraj Pancholi tomorrow

Pancholi is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab.

Jiah Khan (Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images).

By: Mohnish Singh

After a long wait of a decade, a special CBI Court will pronounce its judgment on the death of model-actress Jiah Khan tomorrow, April 28.

British Indian Khan, who appeared in a couple of Indian films, was found hanged in her Juhu flat on June 3, 2013.

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was dating the actress, was accused of abetment to suicide in this case. The police had also arrested him after a suicide letter purportedly written by Khan was found. Pancholi was booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide).

Special Central Bureau of Investigatio (CBI) Judge AS Sayyad on Thursday heard the final arguments of both sides and reserved his judgment in the case. The final decision will be announced tomorrow at 10.30 a.m. The hearing will take place at the Special CBI court in Mumbai, in courtroom number 52.

A leading Indian daily spoke to a member of the Pancholi family who revealed their hopes and expectations from the final verdict.

The family member was quoted saying, “Going by the merits of the case, the entire family is positive. But we are also anxious about the verdict which is slated to come out on April 28 in the Special CBI Court number 52.”

For those not in the know, Sooraj Pancholi is the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab. His parents have also maintained that their son is not responsible for Khan’s death and is innocent.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Mann Ki Baat has had a huge impact on people of India’: Aamir Khan
Entertainment
Film industry male dominated but there’s change: Raveena Tandon
Entertainment
Wherever I get the opportunity to shine, learn and grow, I will do it: Aishwarya…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh in Kashmir to shoot a song for his next Dunki
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle, Vidya Balan remember Lata Mangeshkar at award ceremony
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller Yodha postponed again
Entertainment
Be more inclusive, don’t have such polarised thoughts: singer Shaan on reactions to…
Entertainment
Difficult to get parts that really inspire you, says Radhika Apte
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 postponed to August
Entertainment
Film stars rejoice as Twitter reinstates legacy blue tick
Entertainment
Jackie Shroff on Earth Day: Planting trees should be in our DNA
Entertainment
Vipul Shah reveals Robert De Niro was to play Amitabh Bachchan’s role in…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW