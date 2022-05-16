Jessie Buckley to reteam with Olivia Colman to headline comedy Wicked Little Letters

By: Mohnish Singh

The Lost Daughter actors Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley are set to reteam for comedy Wicked Little Letters, set at French powerhouse Studiocanal.

The film is based on a true story and will see Oscar-winner Colman and Chernobyl star Buckley playing neighbours who come together to solve a mystery.

According to Deadline, Thea Sharrock is directing the movie from a script by British actor and writer Jonny Sweet.

“Wicked Little Letters is a divine comedy with a profoundly moving core. Hilarious, witty, joyous, and based on a true story as relevant today as it was 100 years ago. Watching this film will be like hitting your funny bone; when the tears of pain and laughter are impossible to separate,” Sharrock said in a statement.

Principal photography on the project is scheduled to start later this year in the UK.

Colman will also produce the movie via her South Of The River banner along with Ed Sinclair.

Studiocanal CEO Anna Marsh, EVP Global Production Ron Halpern, and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin are executive producers for Studiocanal.

