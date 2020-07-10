Jennifer Winget turns down Ekta Kapoor’s Broken But Beautiful Season 3

Jennifer Winget is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses to have graced the small screen. She was most recently seen in Beyhadh 2. Right after the sudden closure of the show on Sony Entertainment Television, several producers have approached the actress, hoping to rope in her for their next venture. But Winget is not the one who will sign any project just for the sake of it.

We hear that the talented actress was also offered the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s successful web show Broken But Beautiful, but she turned it down. The first two seasons had Harleen Sethi and Vikrant Massey fronting the cast. The actress did not want to be a part of the web series which had someone else in previous seasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on May 15, 2020 at 5:06am PDT

“The makers had approached Jennifer Winget to play the lead role in Broken But Beautiful Season 3 which will have a new story and cast, but the actress turned it down. While she liked the idea of the show, she apparently wanted to be a part of the show which she headlines from the beginning itself. She was not comfortable being a part of a show which had a different face in the first two seasons,” a source close to the development informs an online entertainment portal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on May 14, 2020 at 6:12am PDT

Beyhadh has been very close to Jennifer’s heart. The actress was a little disheartened when the makers decided to end the second season of the show abruptly. Talking about the same, she had earlier said, “Beyhadh was so loved and followed, and is a show so close to my heart and always will be. It definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But I am sure something better will come out of this. There will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome.”