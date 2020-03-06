Jennifer Winget denies bowing out of Beyhadh 2

A lot of speculations are going around about the popular Sony Entertainment Television show, Beyhadh 2. If you remember, some media outlets had recently reported that the series was set to wrap up its run on the channel and move to OTT platform, SonyLIV. Then came the news that actress Jennifer Winget, who plays the female lead on the show, have decided to put down her papers after the makers planned a digital run.

However, Sony Entertainment Television recently revealed that the channel has no plans of shifting Beyhadh 2 to SonyLIV and that the finite series will remain on the channel until it meets its logical conclusion.

And now, Jennifer Winget has also cleared the rumour that she is bidding adieu to the show. She took to social media and wrote, “Here it is, to clarify, I am not “quitting” Beyhadh or anything to that effect. I am sticking to my original plan as envisaged when I signed on and honouring my initial commitment. The fact remains that the channel was keen on moving the show to its digital platform, and all I did was beg to defer their decision, preferring/agreeing to continue on TV. For the record, there had been no discussion of a price hike or bolting on Beyhadh at any point.”

Prateek Sharma, producer of the show, told a leading publication, “Beyhadh is a finite show and it will run for six months. It is already three months old and it is getting the same kind of viewership as it had in the first season. All this talk of the show going off-air is false.”

Beyhadh 2, which hit the airwaves on 2nd December 2019, stars Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chowdhary and Shivin Narang in lead roles.