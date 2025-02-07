Jeet Adani marries Diva Shah, Adani family pledges £950M for social causes

Jeet Adani, the younger son of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, married Diva Jaimin Shah, daughter of diamond merchant Jaimin Shah, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. The event, held at the Adani township, Shantigram, followed traditional Jain and Gujarati customs and was attended by close family members and loved ones. The wedding festivities began at 2 PM, with rituals conducted in a serene and traditional manner.

Despite the family’s prominence, the wedding was intentionally kept low-key, with no political figures or celebrities in attendance. Gautam Adani, who shared glimpses of the ceremony on social media, expressed gratitude and sought blessings for the newlyweds. "It was a small and extremely private function, so we could not invite all well-wishers even if we wanted to. I sincerely seek love and blessings for my daughter Diva and Jeet," he posted.





However, the wedding also was beyond personal celebrations; it also carried a strong philanthropic message. Gautam Adani announced a ₹10,000 crore donation towards social causes, with a focus on healthcare, education, and skill development. The initiative aims to build a network of world-class hospitals, schools, and skill academies to support various communities.

In addition, the couple has pledged to contribute ₹10 lakh annually towards the weddings of 500 women with disabilities. Jeet Adani had earlier met with newlywed differently-abled women as part of this initiative, reinforcing the couple’s commitment to social responsibility. Gautam Adani expressed his pride in their decision, stating, "This pledge gives me immense satisfaction, and I believe it will help many families find joy and dignity."

Jeet Adani, who joined the Adani Group in 2019, plays an important role in leading the company’s airport and digital business. His bride, Diva, has a background in design and has been associated with the Adani Foundation.

The couple’s decision to keep their wedding simple and their philanthropic efforts reflects a fresh shift from extravagant billionaire weddings to a maybe more meaningful approach like one that blends tradition with purpose.