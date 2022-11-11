Website Logo
  Friday, November 11, 2022
Jaz Singh Deol confirms exiting EastEnders’ as Kheerat Panesar

His exit after essaying the character for three years has come as a shock to the fans of the show.

Jaz Singh Deol

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Jaz Singh Deol has bid adieu to his character Kheerat Panesar in the popular British soap opera EastEnders.

The actor made his final appearance in EastEnders on Thursday, November 10, when his character was seen being ushered away by police in a storyline linked to the death of Ranveer Gulati.

Deol confirmed the developments on social media. He dropped a montage of clips featuring his character, along with the caption, “… Love you. love you all … X”

A BBC spokesperson confirmed Deol’s exit, saying, “We can confirm that Jaz has left EastEnders and we wish him all the very best for the future.”

The 33-year-old actor joined the cast of the BBC One show back in 2019 as a part of the show’s then-new Asian family, the Panesars. He went on to become a fan favourite even though his character has been through some rough patches, including a violent scene with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) after his murder confession.

During his time on EastEnders’, Jaz won the Best TV Character sections at the 2021 Asian Media Awards. Sharing his excitement, he said, “To hear your name being called in a room full of people you admire and respect is an experience in and of itself. It’s surreal, emotional, and overwhelming. In particular, this one because it comes from MY community. To be embraced by such an audience and hearing those who came up to me afterwards share their feelings of connection to Kheerat Singh Panesar almost had me in tears.”

His exit after essaying the character for three years has come as a shock to the fans of the hit show.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

