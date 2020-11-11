Jay Soni on being a part of Twisted 3: I am tired of being a good guy

Trending Now

Murtuza Iqbal

Jay Soni is known for his performances in TV shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Sasural Genda Phool, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, and others. He has always portrayed a good guy on the small screen, however, now he is all set to change the gears with his digital debut Twisted 3.

Twisted 3 is a revenge-drama and Jay will be seen playing a totally different role in the web series. Recently, when we interacted with Jay, we asked him about this shift from being a good guy to playing a grey character and what response he is getting from his fans.



To which the actor said, “I am tired of being a good guy. I don’t want to be a good guy anymore. I am very excited because for the first time I am playing something which I haven’t done in my past projects. Also, I am coming back after three years, and it is my digital debut, so I am really excited and I am getting messages on social media that ‘Jay we are waiting for it’. I just hope that they (fans) love it and I hope that Twisted 3 gets the same love that the first two seasons had received. I just hope that they like my character Karan Sabharwal and I want them (fans) to accept me in this kind of role as well.”

Twisted 3 has a few love-making scenes. So, when we asked Jay how was that experience of doing something new onscreen, he said, “As an actor even we want to do something different and I didn’t see it that way because for me it was just a part of that show.”

Directed by Krishna Bhatt, Twisted 3 also stars Priya Banerjee in the lead role and it has started steaming on Jio Cinema.









