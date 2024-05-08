  • Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Indians help to find solutions to global problems: Jay Chaudhury

‘Today about 40 per cent of employees are in India. A lot of core development is done in Bangalore, Chandigarh, Pune, and Hyderabad’

Jay Chaudhury

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA is playing a very critical role in the IT sector and Indians are helping the world find solutions to global problems, the CEO of a top American cloud security company has said.

Jay Chaudhury, CEO and founder of San Jose-based Zscaler also said the Modi government is playing a very good role in creating a tech-friendly environment in India.

“I think the Indian government, especially under (Narendra) Modi, is already playing a very good role (in creating a tech-friendly environment in India,” Chaudhury said.

“In fact, when I started Zscaler, I opened my office in Bangalore for Zscaler before I opened the offices in Silicon Valley.”

“Today about 40 per cent of employees are in India. A lot of core development is done in Bangalore, Chandigarh, Pune, and Hyderabad. Brilliant people. You just have to work hard to find them. Once you do, they do a great job, very cost-effective, very driven, very passionate,” he said in response to a question.

He said, “India is playing a very critical role in the IT sector and Indians are helping the world find solutions to global problems.

“You go to any large high-tech company, it may be Zscaler or Microsoft or Google, Indians are in every level from software developments to managers, through directors to CEOs and the like.”

Chaudhury added, “So, we are playing a very important role. I’m very proud of it. That’s because Indians come with a mathematical mindset. We have grades in schools. Some of the top schools are very good and people are hardworking. They’re passionate because they want to get out there and make a difference.”

According to him, India is yet to catch up in the area of building software companies in India that can sell in every part of the world.

“I think the IT sector that started with system integrators like Wipro and Infosys has done extremely well. The next phase is still early. There are lots of good opportunities. We’re seeing investments going there. I think it’s bound to happen, but it’s still at an early stage,” he said.

“The lesson I think Indian entrepreneurs could take is that when they build these products, they need to keep the Western world in mind first. If you can be successful in selling in America and Europe, you can build a very large company. That’s how Israelis do it. Israel is doing an extremely good job in building software in Israel and selling that in the rest of the world. That’s the area where Indians can improve it,” Chaudhary said.

“The first thing the Indian government should do is get out of the way of entrepreneurs. We do that very well. There was a time when they used to be licensed raj, license for everything. It’s by and large gone. I think India is helping set up collaborations. I see in the hardware area, whether it is Apple or it’s Samsung, some of those high-tech companies are being set up. They create an ecosystem of companies that help learn and evolve the ecosystem. I think it’s good.”

He added, “What we need to do overall, is probably provide a little bit of more mentorship for Indian companies. The Indian companies need to start leveraging some of the US connections to understand how to successfully sell software solutions you build in India for the entire world.

“There’s some work to be done. I don’t think the government needs to do a whole lot more. I think organisations like TiE can play a big role and they’re doing some good job in the area.”

(PTI)

Related Stories

UK
Boohoo’s net loss almost doubles
News
Pakistan braved worst April rains in decades
INTERNATIONAL
Remittances outpace foreign investment in developing economies: report
Business
Sri Lanka seals 20-year power pact with India’s Adani Green
HEADLINE STORY
Court rejects Nirav Modi’s fresh bail plea
UK
Boparan’s firm reports ‘slight improvement’ on pre-tax loss
UK
Asda invests £70m to cut prices of essential items
Business
BP sees sharp profit decline as gas prices fall
INDIA
‘Hinduja firm awaits regulatory approval for Reliance Capital acquisition’
Business
Blast furnaces at Port Talbot not sustainable: Tata Steel chief
Business
ICICI Bank launches UPI facility for NRIs in India
Business
India has ‘unexplored’ opportunities: Warren Buffett

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW